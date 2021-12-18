The Bundesbank yesterday predicted that German inflation would remain above 2 percent through 2024 — an outlook that would amplify calls within Europe’s largest economy for a speedy removal of monetary stimulus.
Outgoing Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said that price pressures could be even stronger and that the European Central Bank must not ignore those risks.
The central bank expects consumer prices rising an average 3.6 percent next year before slowing to 2.2 percent in the subsequent two years. The forecasts are higher than in the 19-nation eurozone.
Photo: Reuters
The Bundesbank said that inflation in Germany reflects strongly rising wages, a “favorable economic situation” and costs related to the transition to a climate-
neutral economy — as well as a range of temporary factors.
It added that higher prices due to delivery and transport bottlenecks have been passed through to consumers.
“The risks for the inflation rate are skewed to the upside, both in Germany and in the euro area as a whole,” Weidmann said. “Monetary policymakers should not ignore these risks. We need to be vigilant.”
Consumers, businesses and politicians in Germany are increasingly on edge after inflation hit 6 percent last month. With no replacement named yet for Weidmann, who departs at the end of the year, the team around newly appointed German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has tried to assuage concerns, saying that price stability ranks at the top of their agenda.
Citing a stronger outlook for economic growth and inflation, European Central Bank officials on Thursday announced a gradual reduction in bond purchases next year.
An emergency COVID-19 pandemic program is to be halted as planned in March, with regular asset purchases temporarily boosted to smooth the transition.
Resurgent COVID-19 infections in Germany and ensuing restrictions to curb the disease would lead to an economic setback in the current quarter and the first three months of next year, the Bundesbank said.
The economy is seen regaining “significant momentum” in the spring amid “substantially” rising private spending. Supply bottlenecks are seen resolving by the end of next year.
Separately, German companies lost confidence in the near-term economic outlook after resurgent COVID-19 infections forced new restrictions and raised uncertainty.
The nation’s main gauge of business expectations slipped to 92.6 this month, falling for a sixth month, according to the Ifo institute.
That is a bigger decline than predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Current conditions were also assessed as weaker than last month’s.
The data follow a string of reports highlighting the challenges for Europe’s largest economy as it navigates a fourth pandemic wave that has come with record numbers of cases.
Service providers are suffering from reinstated curbs, while manufacturers are only starting to see an easing of supply bottlenecks.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing