The Bundesbank yesterday predicted that German inflation would remain above 2 percent through 2024 — an outlook that would amplify calls within Europe’s largest economy for a speedy removal of monetary stimulus.

Outgoing Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said that price pressures could be even stronger and that the European Central Bank must not ignore those risks.

The central bank expects consumer prices rising an average 3.6 percent next year before slowing to 2.2 percent in the subsequent two years. The forecasts are higher than in the 19-nation eurozone.

The Bundesbank said that inflation in Germany reflects strongly rising wages, a “favorable economic situation” and costs related to the transition to a climate-

neutral economy — as well as a range of temporary factors.

It added that higher prices due to delivery and transport bottlenecks have been passed through to consumers.

“The risks for the inflation rate are skewed to the upside, both in Germany and in the euro area as a whole,” Weidmann said. “Monetary policymakers should not ignore these risks. We need to be vigilant.”

Consumers, businesses and politicians in Germany are increasingly on edge after inflation hit 6 percent last month. With no replacement named yet for Weidmann, who departs at the end of the year, the team around newly appointed German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has tried to assuage concerns, saying that price stability ranks at the top of their agenda.

Citing a stronger outlook for economic growth and inflation, European Central Bank officials on Thursday announced a gradual reduction in bond purchases next year.

An emergency COVID-19 pandemic program is to be halted as planned in March, with regular asset purchases temporarily boosted to smooth the transition.

Resurgent COVID-19 infections in Germany and ensuing restrictions to curb the disease would lead to an economic setback in the current quarter and the first three months of next year, the Bundesbank said.

The economy is seen regaining “significant momentum” in the spring amid “substantially” rising private spending. Supply bottlenecks are seen resolving by the end of next year.

Separately, German companies lost confidence in the near-term economic outlook after resurgent COVID-19 infections forced new restrictions and raised uncertainty.

The nation’s main gauge of business expectations slipped to 92.6 this month, falling for a sixth month, according to the Ifo institute.

That is a bigger decline than predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Current conditions were also assessed as weaker than last month’s.

The data follow a string of reports highlighting the challenges for Europe’s largest economy as it navigates a fourth pandemic wave that has come with record numbers of cases.

Service providers are suffering from reinstated curbs, while manufacturers are only starting to see an easing of supply bottlenecks.