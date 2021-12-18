COVID-19: BOJ extends COVID-19 pandemic aid

STIMULUS? The bank’s move contrasts with that of its peers, including the BOE, which raised interest rates, and the ECB, which is tapering emergency measures

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) yesterday lengthened its cautious withdrawal from emergency COVID-19 pandemic aid, in a move that contrasts with the urgency of other major central banks winding back stimulus.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s board extended loan assistance for struggling smaller businesses by another six months, while indicating support for larger firms would be pared back gradually from April.

The decisions underscore the different dynamics facing the BOJ as it struggles to stoke inflation even as prices surge almost everywhere else across the globe, fueled in part by COVID-19 pandemic stimulus settings.

Those overseas inflation concerns prompted the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday to become the first central bank in a G7 economy to raise interest rates since the emergence of COVID-19.

That followed a US Federal Reserve decision to end its bond-buying program sooner and signal three rate hikes next year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is also winding down emergency measures. All now see inflation as a bigger threat to their economies than the virus.

In Japan, a far weaker price pulse is enabling the BOJ to continue its pandemic support and stick to a generally more cautious national view over COVID-19.

“The BOJ is making it very clear that it’s an outlier after the Fed, ECB and BOE moves,” said Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities.

“The biggest point is that Japan has no inflation compared with others. Companies are not passing their costs on for fear of losing customers who have a deflationary mindset. So in a way, the BOJ can just relax while continuing with its current stimulus,” he said.

The emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 likely played a role in the BOJ’s decision to extend its COVID-19 loan support for a fourth time, even with the economy forecast to return to growth this quarter, credit conditions improving and a larger-than-expected stimulus package from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration set to take effect.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant made some BOJ officials wary of ending or pulling back their aid, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

That is even with overall daily virus infections in the hundreds in Japan, while most other G7 nations are dealing with tens of thousands of cases.

The BOJ said it would keep in place until the end of September incentives that encourage banks to lend to smaller businesses hurt by the pandemic using funds provided by the central bank. The lending facility had been scheduled to finish at the end of March.

At the same time, reflecting the more favorable funding environment for bigger companies, the BOJ said it would gradually lower its holdings of corporate bonds and commercial paper back to pre-pandemic levels of about ￥5 trillion (US$44 billion), starting from April.

A raised ceiling on the debt holdings was also scheduled to expire at the end of March.