BES’ industrial complex to target returning firms

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





BES Engineering Corp (中華工程) yesterday named its planned industrial complex in New Taipei City the BES Metaverse Industrial Park (中工雲宇宙), a high-tech complex designed to offer convenience and boost operating efficiency, BES chairwoman Chu Hui-lan (朱蕙蘭) said on Wednesday.

The project in Tucheng District (土城) is a 16,000 ping (52,893m2) plot that is to house two buildings with a combined floor space of 107,000 ping, and is scheduled to be completed in the middle of 2025.

It would give BES 80,000 ping of industrial and office space for sale and rent, Chu said.

BES plans to sell 50 percent of the space and lease the remaining 50 percent to generate regular rental income, Chu said, adding that the complex would create 13,000 jobs.

BES is targeting companies returning home from overseas to avoid the US-China trade conflict and participate in an ongoing realignment of global supply chains where Taiwan has gained an increasing presence, Chu added.

The government is seeking to extend the “Invest in Taiwan” initiative by another three years after meeting the goal of drawing NT$1.5 trillion (US$54 billion) in investments before the end of the year.

The program has made private investment the main growth driver in recent years.

BES is reaching out to potential buyers in the high tech, biotechnology and electric vehicle sectors, officials said.

The company has recruited engineers from abroad to deploy the latest technology to build the complex, including its design, logistic flow and floor plan, among others, Chu said.

It will be the nation’s first industrial complex that touts 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and environmental sustainability, Chu said.