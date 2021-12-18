BES Engineering Corp (中華工程) yesterday named its planned industrial complex in New Taipei City the BES Metaverse Industrial Park (中工雲宇宙), a high-tech complex designed to offer convenience and boost operating efficiency, BES chairwoman Chu Hui-lan (朱蕙蘭) said on Wednesday.
The project in Tucheng District (土城) is a 16,000 ping (52,893m2) plot that is to house two buildings with a combined floor space of 107,000 ping, and is scheduled to be completed in the middle of 2025.
It would give BES 80,000 ping of industrial and office space for sale and rent, Chu said.
BES plans to sell 50 percent of the space and lease the remaining 50 percent to generate regular rental income, Chu said, adding that the complex would create 13,000 jobs.
BES is targeting companies returning home from overseas to avoid the US-China trade conflict and participate in an ongoing realignment of global supply chains where Taiwan has gained an increasing presence, Chu added.
The government is seeking to extend the “Invest in Taiwan” initiative by another three years after meeting the goal of drawing NT$1.5 trillion (US$54 billion) in investments before the end of the year.
The program has made private investment the main growth driver in recent years.
BES is reaching out to potential buyers in the high tech, biotechnology and electric vehicle sectors, officials said.
The company has recruited engineers from abroad to deploy the latest technology to build the complex, including its design, logistic flow and floor plan, among others, Chu said.
It will be the nation’s first industrial complex that touts 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and environmental sustainability, Chu said.
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said it plans to invest NT$17 billion (US$611.2 million) in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in a 15-hectare “Mega Site” in the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學園區) Kaohsiung center. The Mega Site is to be the first of its kind globally for Merck KGaA, which is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The group is “a leading science and technology company [that] operates across Healthcare, Life Science and Electronics,” its Web site says. Merck Group Taiwan was established in 1989. “I want to point out that this is the largest investment program that Merck has
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue to grow as much as 19 percent annually over the next five years, outpacing the semiconductor industry’s overall expansion, the company said yesterday. “Growth momentum will be sturdy in the next five years,” MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a media briefing in Taipei. “For MediaTek, mid-to-high-teens percentage growth should be accessible.” Growth would come from across the board, as the company has diverse product lines that include Internet of Things applications, and smart home and power management chips, he said. MediaTek expects revenue to skyrocket 60 percent to US$17 billion this year, greatly surpassing