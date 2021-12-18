More than 75 percent of local companies plan to give employees annual bonuses, a drop of 10 percent from last year, with bonuses averaging 1.13 times the monthly wage, a survey by online 1111 Job Bank found yesterday.
The survey showed that 76.3 percent of companies would distribute bonuses, with the average figure hitting an 11-year low.
Nearly 24 percent said they would not hand out bonuses because their operations were adversely affected by a domestic COVID-19 outbreak.
Among them, 25.5 percent cited poor financial performance as the reason, while 13.7 percent said they were adopting a different approach to compensate employees and 10 percent said they were saving on expenses.
The findings suggest an uneven economic boom in which export-oriented companies, especially electronics suppliers, have benefitted from a low-contact economy, while domestic-oriented sectors suffer from continuing border controls and disease prevention measures.
The distribution of bonuses also have a correlation with the life span of companies, the job bank said.
Most companies 20 years or older assign great importance to the distribution of annual bonuses, while younger companies do not think it is necessary to honor the tradition, it said.
COVID-19 remains a serious threat, although vaccination rates have improved worldwide, the job bank said.
Infections caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have escalated in Europe and the US, prompting companies to turn cautious about the outlook, it said.
Rising inflationary pressures have also lent support to the conservative sentiment, the job bank added.
Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure Co (東森購物) said that it is to give six months of wages as annual bonuses to the company’s best performers.
Staff who performed above average would receive two months as a bonus, while entry-level workers would receive NT$10,000 in extra compensation, in addition to an annual bonus, it said.
E-commerce operators have seen a surge in business, as strict social distancing requirements keep people at home.
