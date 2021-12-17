JAPAN
Export gains increase
Export gains widened for the first time since May as key vehicle shipments recovered and global trade showed signs of regaining traction before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 began to spread. Higher exports of steel and semiconductor equipment helped lift the overall value of shipments 20.5 percent from last year’s level, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. The gains were more than double October’s. Last month’s export gains were broad-based, with shipments to the US, China and the EU all logging their strongest increases since summer.
NEW ZEALAND
Downturn less than forecast
The economy contracted less than economists expected in the third quarter of this year after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat a community outbreak of COVID-19. GDP fell 3.7 percent from the second quarter, when it jumped a revised 2.4 percent, Statistics New Zealand said yesterday. From a year ago, the economy shrank 0.3 percent. The result is less than the 7 percent slump the central bank projected and should not prevent further interest rate increases as inflation pressures build. The central bank has raised the official cash rate twice, to 0.75 percent, and last month forecast a steady tightening cycle that would take the benchmark to 2.5 percent over the next two years.
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Interest rates held steady
Central banks in Indonesia and the Philippines held their key interest rates steady to help entrench economic recoveries that are picking up pace as the region’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks recede. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas left the benchmark rate at 2 percent yesterday. Minutes later Bank Indonesia held its key rate at 3.5 percent and pledged to keep it there until it sees signs that inflation is picking up. Monetary authorities in both countries would be watching closely for any emerging-market fallout from the US Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to speed up its exit from COVID-19-era policies that supported the US economy.
ENTERTAINMENT
Springsteen sells masters
Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about US$500 million, entertainment magazine Billboard said on Wednesday. The sale would give Sony ownership of the rock music legend’s entire catalogue, including 15-time platinum album Born In The U.S.A. and five-time platinum The River, Billboard reported. It is the latest in a string of catalogue deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.
TECHNOLOGY
Intel to build Malaysia fab
Intel Corp is to invest more than US$7 billion to build a new chip packaging and testing factory in Malaysia, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said yesterday. The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said. The 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) investment is expected to create more than 4,000 Intel jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs in the country, the Malaysian government said. Gelsinger said he expected chip shortages to last into 2023 and that the company hoped to announce the next locations in the US and Europe early next year.
