US Fed to speed up curbs on inflation

‘MISCALCULATED’: The central bank said it would phase out bond buying faster than previously announced, but keep interest rates low until the labor market improves

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell a wave of price increases that has affected vehicles, housing, food and other goods, and become a political liability for US President Joe Biden.

The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it would accelerate the phase-out of its stimulus measures to end them in March next year, which would allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates.

Acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and was ready to be weaned off the central bank’s easy money policies.

“Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong,” Powell told reporters following the two-day committee meeting.

Powell has said that he and his colleagues miscalculated how far prices would rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and pledged to fight back.

However, on Wednesday, he also said that any actions taken would depend on the economy’s performance, which still faces risks from the pandemic.

“We need to see how the inflation data and all the data evolve in coming months, but we are prepared to use our tools to make sure that higher inflation doesn’t get entrenched,” Powell said.

The committee early last month made the first step to taper its bond purchases, lowering the total by US$15 billion a month, which would have ended the program in June. Now, it would cut by US$30 billion a month, ending the program two months earlier and putting the Fed in a position to raise the benchmark interest rate off zero, where it has been since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

REDUCING SUPPORT

“The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” Powell said, adding that the economy is in a strong shape, “in which it’s appropriate for interest rate hikes.”

The Fed said it would keep interest rates low until labor market conditions improve further, but in forecasts published alongside the committee statement, central bankers signaled that they expect as many as three rate increases next year.

In its quarterly economic projections, the committee’s closely-watched “dot plot” showed all committee members expect at least one rate increase next year, and 12 of the 18 members see three or more.

The latest release shows median forecast inflation rising to 5.3 percent this year — well above the central bank’s 2 percent goal — but falling to 2.6 percent by the end of next year.

“The December FOMC policy statement crystalized the Fed’s hawkish pivot,” Oxford Economics chief US economist Gregory Daco said.

Powell acknowledged the risk from the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but said that officials see growth continuing “notwithstanding the effects of the virus and supply constraints.”