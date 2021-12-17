The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell a wave of price increases that has affected vehicles, housing, food and other goods, and become a political liability for US President Joe Biden.
The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it would accelerate the phase-out of its stimulus measures to end them in March next year, which would allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates.
Acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and was ready to be weaned off the central bank’s easy money policies.
Photo: Reuters
“Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong,” Powell told reporters following the two-day committee meeting.
Powell has said that he and his colleagues miscalculated how far prices would rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and pledged to fight back.
However, on Wednesday, he also said that any actions taken would depend on the economy’s performance, which still faces risks from the pandemic.
“We need to see how the inflation data and all the data evolve in coming months, but we are prepared to use our tools to make sure that higher inflation doesn’t get entrenched,” Powell said.
The committee early last month made the first step to taper its bond purchases, lowering the total by US$15 billion a month, which would have ended the program in June. Now, it would cut by US$30 billion a month, ending the program two months earlier and putting the Fed in a position to raise the benchmark interest rate off zero, where it has been since the start of the pandemic in March last year.
REDUCING SUPPORT
“The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” Powell said, adding that the economy is in a strong shape, “in which it’s appropriate for interest rate hikes.”
The Fed said it would keep interest rates low until labor market conditions improve further, but in forecasts published alongside the committee statement, central bankers signaled that they expect as many as three rate increases next year.
In its quarterly economic projections, the committee’s closely-watched “dot plot” showed all committee members expect at least one rate increase next year, and 12 of the 18 members see three or more.
The latest release shows median forecast inflation rising to 5.3 percent this year — well above the central bank’s 2 percent goal — but falling to 2.6 percent by the end of next year.
“The December FOMC policy statement crystalized the Fed’s hawkish pivot,” Oxford Economics chief US economist Gregory Daco said.
Powell acknowledged the risk from the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but said that officials see growth continuing “notwithstanding the effects of the virus and supply constraints.”
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Facebook’s parent firm on Thursday opened its Horizon Worlds virtual-reality (VR) platform to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future Internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to VR headsets. However, headset-wearing users in the US and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year, a testing version of