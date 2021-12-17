Intel CEO to visit Taiwan for chip talks

FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year