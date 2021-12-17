Applied BioCode Corp (ABC, 瑞磁生技) expects that the emergency use authorization it has obtained from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a COVID-19 test kit would spur revenue growth next year, the firm said yesterday.
The kit, which tests for COVID-19 and flu, has been supplied to more than 10 hospitals in the US, it said.
The new product would generate a rise in revenue next month at the earliest, ABC vice president Nick Chen (陳祐寧) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Photo: CNA
While conventional polymerase chain reaction test kits can test for up to three viruses, ABC’s “CoV-2 Flu Plus Assay” can test for up to seven pathogens, Chen said.
The new kit uses barcoded magnetic beads with the diameter of a human hair, he said.
The microbeads are programmed to target different viruses, the company said.
While hospitals and labs last year focused mainly on COVID-19 testing, the demand for combined COVID-19 and flu testing has increased significantly since the beginning of this year, ABC founder Winston Ho (何重人) said.
Chen said the seven viruses include SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus, adding that tests for these viruses are conducted most often.
“As early symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of the flu, many people who have typical symptoms are anxious” about being infected with the novel coronavirus, Chen said. “Our reagent can give them an answer within three-and-a-half hours.”
It is possible to be infected with COVID-19 and flu simultaneously, he added.
As COVID-19 is likely to become endemic and flu is seasonal, demand for combined test kits is likely to grow, Chen said.
ABC’s kit is cost efficient for hospitals and convenient for test takers, who would not need to be swabbed multiple times, he said.
ACCURACY-BASED EUA
“CoV-2 Flu Plus Assay” has a 90 percent accuracy for positive results and a 95 percent accuracy for negative results, which are the FDA requirements for an emergency use authorization, Chen said.
ABC would apply with the Taiwanese regulator next month, Chen said, but added that the company mainly focuses on the bigger US market.
For the first 11 months of this year, ABC’s revenue rose 15 percent annually to NT$286 million (US$10.28 million), on the back of higher sales of its gastrointestinal pathogen panel, company data showed.
