TECHNOLOGY
Google toughens jab rules
Google told its employees that they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday. A memo circulated by Google’s leadership said that employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, the report said. After that date, Google would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported. Employees who have not complied with the rules by Jan. 18 would be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, followed by “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and termination, it reported.
SINGAPORE
Home sales soaring
Singapore home sales surged to a four-month high after the city-state gradually eased social restrictions in a bid to live with COVID-19. Purchases of new private apartments last month climbed to 1,547 units, figures released yesterday by the Singaporean Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That was higher than the 911 units sold in October and the most since July. The rebound came after Singapore began to relax its strict virus curbs early last month, allowing more people to view new homes. “Developers were eager to ride the wave of positive sales momentum and close more deals before the year ends,” OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業) senior vice president of research and analytics Christine Sun (孫燕清) said.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Binance grows in Indonesia
Binance Holdings Ltd has set up a joint venture to develop a digital asset exchange in Indonesia with a unit of a local telecommunications operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is partnering with a consortium led by MDI Ventures, the venture-capital arm of state-owned telecom PT Telkom Indonesia, the two entities said in joint statement yesterday. The deal would also expand the use of blockchain in the world’s fourth-most populous country. The partnership gives Binance greater access to a country where it has an investment in Tokocrypto, a major trading platform for digital coins. Telkom Indonesia is the country’s largest telecom.
TECHNOLOGY
Uber looks to sell Didi stake
Uber Technologies Inc is looking to sell stakes in what it considers nonstrategic investments in other companies, including its shares in ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc (滴滴), Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Tuesday. “Our Didi stake we don’t believe is strategic. They’re a competitor. China is a pretty difficult environment, with very little transparency,” Khosrowshahi said in a virtual interview with a UBS analyst. “Those kinds of stakes we look to monetize smartly over time,” Khosrowshahi added.
TECHNOLOGY
Musk is ‘Person of the Year’
The Financial Times followed Time magazine in naming Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk “Person of the Year,” with the British newspaper lauding the world’s richest man’s role in shifting the automotive industry toward an all-electric future. “Even if Tesla were somehow to collapse next year ... Musk would have transformed one of the world’s most important industries in ways that could have profound implications for governments, investors — and for the climate,” the paper said.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year