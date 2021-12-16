World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Google toughens jab rules

Google told its employees that they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday. A memo circulated by Google’s leadership said that employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, the report said. After that date, Google would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported. Employees who have not complied with the rules by Jan. 18 would be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, followed by “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and termination, it reported.

SINGAPORE

Home sales soaring

Singapore home sales surged to a four-month high after the city-state gradually eased social restrictions in a bid to live with COVID-19. Purchases of new private apartments last month climbed to 1,547 units, figures released yesterday by the Singaporean Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That was higher than the 911 units sold in October and the most since July. The rebound came after Singapore began to relax its strict virus curbs early last month, allowing more people to view new homes. “Developers were eager to ride the wave of positive sales momentum and close more deals before the year ends,” OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業) senior vice president of research and analytics Christine Sun (孫燕清) said.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Binance grows in Indonesia

Binance Holdings Ltd has set up a joint venture to develop a digital asset exchange in Indonesia with a unit of a local telecommunications operator. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is partnering with a consortium led by MDI Ventures, the venture-capital arm of state-owned telecom PT Telkom Indonesia, the two entities said in joint statement yesterday. The deal would also expand the use of blockchain in the world’s fourth-most populous country. The partnership gives Binance greater access to a country where it has an investment in Tokocrypto, a major trading platform for digital coins. Telkom Indonesia is the country’s largest telecom.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber looks to sell Didi stake

Uber Technologies Inc is looking to sell stakes in what it considers nonstrategic investments in other companies, including its shares in ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc (滴滴), Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Tuesday. “Our Didi stake we don’t believe is strategic. They’re a competitor. China is a pretty difficult environment, with very little transparency,” Khosrowshahi said in a virtual interview with a UBS analyst. “Those kinds of stakes we look to monetize smartly over time,” Khosrowshahi added.

TECHNOLOGY

Musk is ‘Person of the Year’

The Financial Times followed Time magazine in naming Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk “Person of the Year,” with the British newspaper lauding the world’s richest man’s role in shifting the automotive industry toward an all-electric future. “Even if Tesla were somehow to collapse next year ... Musk would have transformed one of the world’s most important industries in ways that could have profound implications for governments, investors — and for the climate,” the paper said.