The Bureau of Energy yesterday dismissed as “fake news” a rumor that electricity rates are to rise by NT$30,000 per year per household, after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) used the figure in comments criticizing the government’s energy transition plans.
“I agree it’s better to burn gas than coal, but if we end up using 50 percent gas in our energy mix by 2025, by my calculations that is going to cost an extra NT$30,000 per year per household,” Ko said in a radio show interview.
Bureau Deputy Director-General Lee Chun-li (李君禮) said that the NT$30,000 figure is wrong.
Photo: CNA
“I don’t know where Mayor Ko got it from, but unfortunately that erroneous figure has been floating around for years,” Lee said by telephone.
The erroneous figure comes from dividing the cost of the energy transition by the number of households, but households account for less than 20 percent of energy consumption in Taiwan, Lee said.
Industry consumes the most energy, followed by commercial use, Lee said, adding that the erroneous figure also takes the cumulative cost of the energy transition and presents it as a yearly cost.
“It is true that natural gas is more expensive than coal, but it also releases less greenhouse gasses,” Lee said. “In the future, a global trend will be to take the cost of carbon into account when generating electricity, and Taiwan will be no exception.”
However, there continues to be advances in the field of renewables, so prices keep coming down, Lee said, adding that the price of power generated on some wind farms has already fallen below the average price of electricity.
The government has also instituted a policy to insulate the least wealthy households from price spikes by limiting each price increase or decrease to 3 percent, and by freezing the cost of the first 330 kilowatt-hours per month per household.
“About 70 percent of households use less electricity than that,” Lee said.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year