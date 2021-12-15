SPORTSWEAR
Nike to buy RTFKT
Nike Inc is acquiring a virtual collectibles company as it dives further into the metaverse. The sportswear giant agreed to buy RTFKT, a business founded last year that creates digital products such as sneakers and uses blockchain technology to ensure authenticity, it said in a statement on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities,” CEO John Donahoe said in the statement. Nike has been plotting its digital future in the past few months. It filed seven requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office in late October to protect its marks in “downloadable virtual goods” and related services.
UNITED KINGDOM
Jobs growth hits record
Employers added a record number of staff last month, adding to signs that the labor market withstood the end of the government’s furlough scheme and underscoring the Bank of England’s dilemma as it meets on interest rates this week. Figures from Britain’s tax office showed 257,000 people were added to company payrolls last month, the most since records began in 2014. “With still no sign of the end of the furlough scheme hitting the number of jobs, the total of employees on payroll continued to grow strongly in November,” Office for National Statistics (ONS) director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said. He cautioned that the figures could include people recently made redundant, but still working out their notice. Much of the recent growth in employment was among part-time workers, the ONS said. The payrolls data, provided by Britain’s tax office, showed October’s increase was slashed to 74,000 from an originally reported 160,000.
CANADA
Inflation target renewed
The Bank of Canada has retained its 2 percent inflation target for the next five years, but has formally been given license to moderately overshoot it to “support maximum sustainable employment.” In a mandate renewal released jointly with the government on Monday, the government directed the central bank to use monetary policy to boost employment levels as long as those efforts do not jeopardize the broader objective of stable prices. The move effectively gives Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem more latitude to keep interest rates lower than what they would have been had the focus remained on the inflation number. Since the 1990s, the goal has been to keep inflation within 1 to 3 percent as much as possible. Operationally, that has meant aiming for a 2 percent target over the Bank of Canada’s forecast horizon, a period of about two years.
INDIA
Wholesale prices rise 14.2%
Wholesale prices rose 14.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest pace in three decades on input costs fueled by high commodity prices and supply constraints, Ministry of Commerce data showed yesterday. That was faster than the median estimate of a 12 percent gain in a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists, and is the highest level since December 1991, when it came in at 14.3 percent. Factory-gate inflation has stayed in double digits this fiscal year, which began in April, as companies pay more for raw materials amid a rally in global commodity prices and a supply crunch. The spike “has come as a shock,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd. Most non-core categories displayed “an inflation rate that was much steeper than expected,” she said.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year