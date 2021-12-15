World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SPORTSWEAR

Nike to buy RTFKT

Nike Inc is acquiring a virtual collectibles company as it dives further into the metaverse. The sportswear giant agreed to buy RTFKT, a business founded last year that creates digital products such as sneakers and uses blockchain technology to ensure authenticity, it said in a statement on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities,” CEO John Donahoe said in the statement. Nike has been plotting its digital future in the past few months. It filed seven requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office in late October to protect its marks in “downloadable virtual goods” and related services.

UNITED KINGDOM

Jobs growth hits record

Employers added a record number of staff last month, adding to signs that the labor market withstood the end of the government’s furlough scheme and underscoring the Bank of England’s dilemma as it meets on interest rates this week. Figures from Britain’s tax office showed 257,000 people were added to company payrolls last month, the most since records began in 2014. “With still no sign of the end of the furlough scheme hitting the number of jobs, the total of employees on payroll continued to grow strongly in November,” Office for National Statistics (ONS) director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said. He cautioned that the figures could include people recently made redundant, but still working out their notice. Much of the recent growth in employment was among part-time workers, the ONS said. The payrolls data, provided by Britain’s tax office, showed October’s increase was slashed to 74,000 from an originally reported 160,000.

CANADA

Inflation target renewed

The Bank of Canada has retained its 2 percent inflation target for the next five years, but has formally been given license to moderately overshoot it to “support maximum sustainable employment.” In a mandate renewal released jointly with the government on Monday, the government directed the central bank to use monetary policy to boost employment levels as long as those efforts do not jeopardize the broader objective of stable prices. The move effectively gives Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem more latitude to keep interest rates lower than what they would have been had the focus remained on the inflation number. Since the 1990s, the goal has been to keep inflation within 1 to 3 percent as much as possible. Operationally, that has meant aiming for a 2 percent target over the Bank of Canada’s forecast horizon, a period of about two years.

INDIA

Wholesale prices rise 14.2%

Wholesale prices rose 14.2 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest pace in three decades on input costs fueled by high commodity prices and supply constraints, Ministry of Commerce data showed yesterday. That was faster than the median estimate of a 12 percent gain in a Bloomberg survey of 19 economists, and is the highest level since December 1991, when it came in at 14.3 percent. Factory-gate inflation has stayed in double digits this fiscal year, which began in April, as companies pay more for raw materials amid a rally in global commodity prices and a supply crunch. The spike “has come as a shock,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd. Most non-core categories displayed “an inflation rate that was much steeper than expected,” she said.