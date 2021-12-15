Taiwan, Canada to bolster supply chain cooperation

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Canada yesterday pledged to continue to reinforce supply chain cooperation and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The pledge was made at the 17th annual Canada-Taiwan Economic Consultations, said the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, which represents Canadian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Regarding supply chain cooperation, Canada and Taiwan announced plans to undertake a joint supply chain study in sectors of mutual interest.

They discussed the importance of organizing a series of business roundtables, beginning next year, that would focus on electric vehicles, 5G, advanced manufacturing and other areas, the office said in a news release.

“Canada sees Taiwan as a trusted trading partner and a friend,” Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jordan Reeves said at the meeting.

“As our trade office celebrates 35 years in Taiwan, Canada is looking to maintain an Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and based on the rule of law, democratic values, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said.

Taiwan was represented by Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺).

Potential collaboration on the green economy as part of the global fight against climate change was discussed, the office said.

Given Canada’s status as a bilingual country and Taiwan’s goal to become bilingual by 2030, new high-school dual diploma programs are being established under a Taiwan-Canada working group led by the Ministry of Education, the office said.

For the second year in a row, Taiwanese students would be eligible to participate in the Study in Canada scholarship program, it added.

Taiwan was Canada’s 15th-largest trade partner and its sixth-largest in Asia last year, the office said.

The Canada-Taiwan Economic Consultations have been organized annually since 2005 through the office and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Canada.

They engage in exchanges on a wide range of issues, including bilateral investment, agricultural produce and innovation.