Inherited homes heading toward record 600,000: Sinyi

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The number of inherited houses reached 516,000 units in the first 10 months of this year and might for the first time surpass 600,000 by the end of the year, as Taiwan’s population ages, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said yesterday.

Tseng Ching-der (曾進德), research manager at the nation’s sole listed broker, said he arrived at the estimate based on the fact that the number of inherited houses had increased by more than 5,000 units for the past four straight months.

The uptrend has more to do with the nation’s fast-growing aging population than economic reasons, Tseng said.

New Taipei City has the most inherited houses at 10,000 units thus far, followed by Taipei at 8,376, Kaohsiung at 6,098, Taichung at 5,412, Taoyuan at more than 4,000 and Tainan at more than 3,000.

The growth in gifted houses is not as evident after the government in July tightened property tax terms and restricted opportunities for tax evasion, Tseng said.

The life span of a Taiwanese averages 81.3 years old, or 78.1 for men and 84.7 for women, Tseng said.

That suggests that people are more likely to inherit a home in their 50s or 60s after their parents have passed away, he said.

Siblings might have to sell an inherited house to divide the asset among themselves, which in turn drives up the number of inherited homes, the analyst said.

Taiwan became an aged society in 2018 and would become a super-aged society in 2025 when people aged 65 or older account for more than 20 percent of the population, the National Development Council has said.