CHINA
Drought hits Guangdong
Guangdong Province is grappling with a drought that has prompted the central government to investigate and cities to urge people to conserve water. Residents of Guangzhou, capital of the largest Chinese province by GDP, should use less water and store supplies, city officials said in a statement on Friday. The Dong River, which supplies nearly one-third of the city’s water, was suffering its worst drought since 1963, they added. The river, a tributary of the Pearl River, is also a major source of drinking water for Hong Kong, although there is no sign the former British colony is short on supplies. Shenzhen also urged residents to cut water use last week, Caixin Global reported.
SAUDI ARABIA
Budget surplus forecast
The kingdom on Sunday approved the budget for next year, projecting a surplus for the first time since oil prices collapsed in 2014. King Salman said the improved fiscal situation for the world’s biggest oil exporter comes “after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has overcome the economic repercussions and the exceptional stages of the coronavirus pandemic.” Cited by the Saudi Press Agency, he said total expenditures were budgeted at 955 billion Saudi riyals (US$255 billion) and revenues estimated at 1.045 trillion riyals, resulting in a surplus of 90 billion riyals. The last time that the kingdom saw a surplus was in 2013, when it reached 206 billion riyals.
CANADA
Supply summit planned
In the aftermath of disastrous floods last month that cut off Canada’s main port, Ottawa is to convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday. The event is to take place early next year and would bring together shippers, ports, terminals, and the railway and trucking sectors, as well as organizations that run critical infrastructure, to discuss how to ensure the supply chains can recover fully and make them more resilient, the source said.
MINING
Rio cancels Mongolia debt
Rio Tinto Group is to cancel US$2.3 billion in debt owed by Mongolia as the miner seeks to push forward with expanding the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project that has been beset by years of disputes, delays and cost blowouts. Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm proposed improved terms for a 2015 financing agreement in a letter yesterday to Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. Writing off the debt would speed up the timeline for when the country can start to receive dividends, it said. The Mongolian government has 34 percent ownership of Oyu Tolgoi, with the rest held by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which is 51 percent owned by Rio.
TEXTILES
Reliance bids for Sintex
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, along with a partner, are among those bidding to take over bankrupt Indian textile firm Sintex Industries Ltd, according to a stock-exchange filing, as the billionaire attempts to diversify from an oil empire and into telecommunications, green energy and fashion. Reliance is partnering with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd to bid for the company under a court-appointed bankruptcy resolution process, Sintex said in a filing on Sunday. Other bidders are Easygo Textiles Pvt, GHCL Ltd and Himatsingka Ventures Pvt, which is working with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority