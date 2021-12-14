World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Drought hits Guangdong

Guangdong Province is grappling with a drought that has prompted the central government to investigate and cities to urge people to conserve water. Residents of Guangzhou, capital of the largest Chinese province by GDP, should use less water and store supplies, city officials said in a statement on Friday. The Dong River, which supplies nearly one-third of the city’s water, was suffering its worst drought since 1963, they added. The river, a tributary of the Pearl River, is also a major source of drinking water for Hong Kong, although there is no sign the former British colony is short on supplies. Shenzhen also urged residents to cut water use last week, Caixin Global reported.

SAUDI ARABIA

Budget surplus forecast

The kingdom on Sunday approved the budget for next year, projecting a surplus for the first time since oil prices collapsed in 2014. King Salman said the improved fiscal situation for the world’s biggest oil exporter comes “after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has overcome the economic repercussions and the exceptional stages of the coronavirus pandemic.” Cited by the Saudi Press Agency, he said total expenditures were budgeted at 955 billion Saudi riyals (US$255 billion) and revenues estimated at 1.045 trillion riyals, resulting in a surplus of 90 billion riyals. The last time that the kingdom saw a surplus was in 2013, when it reached 206 billion riyals.

CANADA

Supply summit planned

In the aftermath of disastrous floods last month that cut off Canada’s main port, Ottawa is to convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday. The event is to take place early next year and would bring together shippers, ports, terminals, and the railway and trucking sectors, as well as organizations that run critical infrastructure, to discuss how to ensure the supply chains can recover fully and make them more resilient, the source said.

MINING

Rio cancels Mongolia debt

Rio Tinto Group is to cancel US$2.3 billion in debt owed by Mongolia as the miner seeks to push forward with expanding the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project that has been beset by years of disputes, delays and cost blowouts. Rio CEO Jakob Stausholm proposed improved terms for a 2015 financing agreement in a letter yesterday to Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. Writing off the debt would speed up the timeline for when the country can start to receive dividends, it said. The Mongolian government has 34 percent ownership of Oyu Tolgoi, with the rest held by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which is 51 percent owned by Rio.

TEXTILES

Reliance bids for Sintex

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, along with a partner, are among those bidding to take over bankrupt Indian textile firm Sintex Industries Ltd, according to a stock-exchange filing, as the billionaire attempts to diversify from an oil empire and into telecommunications, green energy and fashion. Reliance is partnering with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd to bid for the company under a court-appointed bankruptcy resolution process, Sintex said in a filing on Sunday. Other bidders are Easygo Textiles Pvt, GHCL Ltd and Himatsingka Ventures Pvt, which is working with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka.