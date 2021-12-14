Investors managing US$4.1 trillion in assets are urging the world’s biggest chemicals companies to phase out production of hazardous substances that linger in the environment and have been linked to serious health problems.
The move by 23 investors — including Aviva Investors and Storebrand ASA — comes as regulators toughen rules around their use and as analysts warn some companies could face billions of US dollars in associated cleanup and compensation costs.
In a letter to the world’s 50 biggest chemical producers with combined revenues of US$860 billion, the investors call for increased transparency around how many “substances of very high concern” they produce every year.
While US and European regulators have disclosure requirements on hazardous chemicals, many other countries do not, and information on the volumes produced globally are not publicly available.
To help investors, companies should also share the data with the non-profit International Chemical Secretariat (ICS), which advocates for a shift to safer chemicals and tracks the performance of leading producers, the letter seen by Reuters said.
“We believe sustainable management of chemicals is key to financial outperformance,” Aviva Investors senior analyst Eugenie Mathieu said, citing the example of litigation tied to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), used in applications such as lubrication and industrial coatings.
So-called “persistent chemicals,” such as PFAS — which degrade slowly and are linked to a range of illnesses after getting into local water supplies — have already led to payouts from companies including 3M Co, and more cases are pending.
“In recent years the financial implications for [a] company’s liability for past and current production of pollution of persistent chemicals, especially PFAS, have been clear,” she added, citing one analyst’s estimate of potential costs in the US of between US$25 billion and US$40 billion.
A spokesperson for 3M, one of the companies to receive the letter, said the company was committed to environmental stewardship, adding: “We welcome the opportunity to engage with investors and other stakeholders regarding this topic.”
Belgian company Umicore NV said it had engaged with ICS over the group’s ChemScore questionnaire in October and complies with relevant legislation where it makes, imports or sells its products, using a “risk-based” approach to chemicals management.
Given the growing regulatory and litigation concerns, the investors said they wanted to see all companies make a time-linked commitment to phase out production of the chemicals, focusing first on persistent chemicals.
The US Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year laid out a plan to toughen rules for persistent chemicals, while the EU is also looking to tighten legislation and incentivize a transition toward less hazardous materials.
Lastly, the investors said companies should set out plans to develop products that can be reused as part of a “circular economy,” or which allow customers to design products that can be used in such a way — a key focus of EU lawmakers.
“The chemical industry sits at the start of the supply chain so has a role to play in driving the circular economy forward,” the letter said, citing examples such as using waste or bio-based material as feedstocks.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
SECTOR OVERHAUL: The plan comes as the EU seeks to produce 20 percent of global chips by 2030 and Intel ramps up plans to regain its edge in the market with 3D chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is in early talks with the German government about potentially establishing a plant in the country, a senior executive said on Saturday. Various factors, including government subsidies, customer demand and the talent pool, would influence its final decision, TSMC senior vice president of Europe and Asia sales Lora Ho (何麗梅) told reporters on the sidelines of a technology forum in Taipei. The discussions come as the EU and others seek to increase domestic chip production to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions. The chipmaker has not discussed incentives with Berlin or decided on a location, Ho
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
Intel Corp is to spend US$7.1 billion building a new chip packaging facility in Malaysia, a major Asian investment intended to address an endemic global semiconductor shortage at a time when Washington is advocating domestic production. The US chipmaker intends to invest 30 billion ringgit (US$7.1 billion) shoring up its advanced chip packaging capabilities in Penang state, Malaysia’s main investment promotion agency said in a statement on Monday. The company plans to elaborate on its plans for the Asian nation at a news conference tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority