COVID-19; Poll shows major manufacturers in Japan cautious

GLIMMER OF HOPE: While major manufacturers were wary, confidence among large non-manufacturers improved for a sixth consecutive month

AFP, TOKYO





Japan’s major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy’s trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic linger, a key survey showed yesterday.

However, among major non-manufacturers, there was an improvement in confidence about the world’s third-largest economy, offering glimmers of hope.

The Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19.

However, among large non-manufacturers, confidence improved to plus 9 from plus 2 in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.

The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavorable.

A positive figure means more companies see business conditions as favorable than those that consider them unfavorable. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc is faring.

The latest reading comes with concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

For medium-sized manufacturing firms, confidence was unchanged at plus 6, while sentiment for small companies improved to minus-1 from minus -3.

Japan has seen a smaller COVID-19 outbreak than many countries, with fewer than 18,400 deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.

Its vaccination program, which began later than in many developed countries and started slowly, has picked up speed, with about 78 percent of the population now fully inoculated.

The government this month started administering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, initially targeting health workers.

The government has also pledged large stimulus measures in a bid to support economic recovery and those hit by the pandemic downturn.