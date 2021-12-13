PharmaEssentia revenue up 435% month-on-month

POSITIVE: PharmaEssentia said it expects its whole-year revenue to be the highest ever, as it has received more than 10 new orders from the US for its blood cancer drug PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$225 million for last month, boosted by increasing sales of its blood cancer drug in Europe, it said. Revenue was 435 percent higher than a month earlier and 3 percent more than a year earlier, company data showed. The growth in revenue could be attributed to a stable increase in demand from Europe for PharmaEssentia’s ropeginterferon alfa-2b, or Ropeg, which treats polycythemia vera, a rare type of blood cancer, the company said. There are about 200,000 people with polycythemia vera in Europe, and the drug costs an average of NT$1 million (US$36,048) per person per

By Kao Shih-ching