The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen next year.
The differences would be on full display this week with the final decisions for this year due at the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy.
They would not be alone — about 16 counterparts are also to meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.
The latest wild card is the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — how severe its impact proves to be on growth and inflation will be a crucial consideration for officials into the new year.
The worry is that a strain more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines would force governments to impose new restrictions on business and keep consumers at home.
A shift in policy always carries risks. Tightening and then discovering that the inflation threat was temporary — as many central bankers have said all along — could derail recoveries; waiting and finding that price pressures are persistent could require more aggressive tightening than otherwise.
“The likelihood of policy slip-ups is now much much greater,” TS Lombard macro research head Freya Beamish said, adding that the inflation outlook is confused by “the presence of an endemic virus.”
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is tipped to confirm on Wednesday that he will deliver a quicker withdrawal of stimulus than planned just a month ago.
He might even hint at being open to raising interest rates sooner than expected next year if inflation persists near its highest in four decades.
Although she is likely to end emergency stimulus, ECB President Christine Lagarde is on Thursday expected to stick to an expansionary policy stance, as she has said that soaring prices are due to factors that would not endure, such as energy costs, supply snags and statistical quirks.
Lagarde has indicated that she does not expect to raise rates in 2023.
Subdued price pressures are also allowing Japanese central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold onto a doggedly dovish stance, even as the government in Tokyo rolls out another round of record spending. Japanese policymakers are to convene on Friday.
Perhaps most strikingly, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is now cooling on the need to increase rates, having not long ago flirted with a shift.
In contrast, the Norwegian central bank might hike its rates again.
EMERGING ECONOMIES
Elsewhere, while the People’s Bank of China has started to ease its monetary policy as a downturn in the property market threatens to hamper growth, other emerging economies, such as Brazil and Russia, are aggressively tightening.
Russia might do so again this week, as might Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Hungary.
Still, Ankara is set to cut again at the urging of Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan.
“We are set for increasing monetary policy divergence,” Natixis SA Asia Pacific chief economist Alicia Garcia Herrero said.
Even if the path of rates differs, a wide-scale slowing of bond-buying programs would reduce support for economies.
Bank of America global research strategists predict liquidity would peak in the first quarter of next year, and that the Fed, ECB and British central bank are on course to shrink their balance sheets to US$18 trillion by the end of next year from above US$20 trillion at the start of the year.
The implications for divisions in global policy could also include a rising US dollar against a weakening euro and yuan, potentially stoking currency tensions as China’s exports get another lift. A stronger greenback would also lure money away from emerging markets, undermining their own fragile recoveries.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
FOUNDRY BID: Pat Gelsinger has ruffled feathers with his calls to limit government chip funding to local firms and criticism of the concentration of chip production in Taiwan Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger is to visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Gelsinger’s trip is to include a meeting with leaders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), people familiar with his plans said. Intel needs TSMC’s advanced manufacturing services and plans to compete with the Taiwanese company in the foundry business, a tricky balancing act for the CEO. This is Gelsinger’s first trip to Asia since taking the top job at Intel earlier this year
POSITIVE: PharmaEssentia said it expects its whole-year revenue to be the highest ever, as it has received more than 10 new orders from the US for its blood cancer drug PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$225 million for last month, boosted by increasing sales of its blood cancer drug in Europe, it said. Revenue was 435 percent higher than a month earlier and 3 percent more than a year earlier, company data showed. The growth in revenue could be attributed to a stable increase in demand from Europe for PharmaEssentia’s ropeginterferon alfa-2b, or Ropeg, which treats polycythemia vera, a rare type of blood cancer, the company said. There are about 200,000 people with polycythemia vera in Europe, and the drug costs an average of NT$1 million (US$36,048) per person per