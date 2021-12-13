Central banks to meet as split on inflation looms

Bloomberg





The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen next year.

The differences would be on full display this week with the final decisions for this year due at the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy.

They would not be alone — about 16 counterparts are also to meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.

The latest wild card is the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — how severe its impact proves to be on growth and inflation will be a crucial consideration for officials into the new year.

The worry is that a strain more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines would force governments to impose new restrictions on business and keep consumers at home.

A shift in policy always carries risks. Tightening and then discovering that the inflation threat was temporary — as many central bankers have said all along — could derail recoveries; waiting and finding that price pressures are persistent could require more aggressive tightening than otherwise.

“The likelihood of policy slip-ups is now much much greater,” TS Lombard macro research head Freya Beamish said, adding that the inflation outlook is confused by “the presence of an endemic virus.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is tipped to confirm on Wednesday that he will deliver a quicker withdrawal of stimulus than planned just a month ago.

He might even hint at being open to raising interest rates sooner than expected next year if inflation persists near its highest in four decades.

Although she is likely to end emergency stimulus, ECB President Christine Lagarde is on Thursday expected to stick to an expansionary policy stance, as she has said that soaring prices are due to factors that would not endure, such as energy costs, supply snags and statistical quirks.

Lagarde has indicated that she does not expect to raise rates in 2023.

Subdued price pressures are also allowing Japanese central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold onto a doggedly dovish stance, even as the government in Tokyo rolls out another round of record spending. Japanese policymakers are to convene on Friday.

Perhaps most strikingly, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is now cooling on the need to increase rates, having not long ago flirted with a shift.

In contrast, the Norwegian central bank might hike its rates again.

EMERGING ECONOMIES

Elsewhere, while the People’s Bank of China has started to ease its monetary policy as a downturn in the property market threatens to hamper growth, other emerging economies, such as Brazil and Russia, are aggressively tightening.

Russia might do so again this week, as might Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Hungary.

Still, Ankara is set to cut again at the urging of Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

“We are set for increasing monetary policy divergence,” Natixis SA Asia Pacific chief economist Alicia Garcia Herrero said.

Even if the path of rates differs, a wide-scale slowing of bond-buying programs would reduce support for economies.

Bank of America global research strategists predict liquidity would peak in the first quarter of next year, and that the Fed, ECB and British central bank are on course to shrink their balance sheets to US$18 trillion by the end of next year from above US$20 trillion at the start of the year.

The implications for divisions in global policy could also include a rising US dollar against a weakening euro and yuan, potentially stoking currency tensions as China’s exports get another lift. A stronger greenback would also lure money away from emerging markets, undermining their own fragile recoveries.