Asian stocks on Friday followed overnight losses in US peers as traders weighed the economic threat of virus restrictions against optimism about the efficacy of vaccines.
Chinese markets are in investors’ focus after China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) officially defaulted on their US dollar debt.
Evergrande shares fell about 2 percent. Kaisa’s shares, which are also traded in Hong Kong, remained suspended.
The TAIEX fell 0.49 percent to 17,826.26 points on Friday, but added 0.73 percent for the week.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday dropped 0.4 percent, paring its weekly gain to 1.6 percent.
The KOSPI in Seoul declined 0.6 percent on Friday, but rose 1.4 percent for the week.
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday after Wall Street snapped a three-day rally and investors awaited a key US inflation report due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index fell 1 percent, or 287.70 points, to 28,437.77, for a weekly gain of 1.46 percent.
The broader TOPIX slipped 0.77 percent, or 15.31 points, to 1,975.48 for a weekly gain of 0.9 percent.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 percent to 23,995.72, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9 percent to 8,578.33 points.
For the week, the Hang Seng Index edged 1 percent higher, while the China Enterprises Index added 1.5 percent.
Investors are mulling the cost to contain the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 amid mounting concern it would crimp the economic rebound. A study has found Omicron is 4.2 times more transmissible than the Delta variant in its early stages.
The US Department of Labor on Friday reported the most rapid inflation in nearly 40 years, with the consumer price index rising 6.8 percent last month from a year earlier.
The inflation gauge climbed 0.8 percent in October, exceeding forecasts and extending a trend of sizable increases that began earlier this year
“Various FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] participants, including [Fed] Chair [Jerome] Powell, have signaled a hawkish shift in their policy stance, catalyzed by increasing discomfort with elevated inflation against a backdrop of robust growth and ongoing strengthening in labor markets conditions,” Morgan Stanley economists and strategists, including Ellen Zentner, wrote in a note on Thursday.
“We revise our Fed call and now expect the FOMC to begin raising rates in Sept. 2022 — two quarters earlier than our prior forecast,” they said.
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will