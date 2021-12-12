Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.
All three major US stock indices advanced, with tech shares doing the heavy lifting.
The indices all ended the session higher than Friday last week’s close, and the benchmark S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage advance since the week that ended on Feb. 5, as waning jitters over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 helped fuel a broad rally early in the week.
A report from the US Department of Labor showed that consumer prices surged last month to a 6.8 percent annual growth rate, the highest reading in more than 39 years.
“It would appear that today’s reaction would indicate the markets were discounting the [CPI] reading,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “The markets are always looking forward and perhaps today’s reading is indicative of a peak versus a sustained level.”
Persistent inflation due to ongoing supply chain challenges suggests the US Federal Reserve could very well start tightening its accommodative monetary policy sooner than many might have hoped.
“Clearly, it’s being driven primarily by supply chain issues,” Said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. “But it appears these issues could be easing, and over time we should see them moderate. And that should take the foot off the inflation accelerator.”
A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25 to 0.50 percent in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.
The Fed is expected to convene next week for its two-day monetary policy meeting, which market participants would be scrutinizing for any clues regarding those rate increases along with the pace at which it would taper its bond purchases.
“The Fed has telegraphed on tightening sooner rather than later,” Carlson added. “The markets are more comfortable with Fed tightening if it reduces inflation expectations.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.3 points, or 0.6 percent, to 35,970.99, the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points, or 0.95 percent, to 4,712.02 and the NASDAQ Composite added 113.23 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,630.60.
For the week, the Dow rose 4 percent, the S&P 500 added 3.8 percent and the NASDAQ Composite gained 3.6 percent.
All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended Friday’s session green, with technology and consumer staples enjoying the largest percentage jumps.
Shares of software firm Oracle Corp jumped 15.6 percent after it forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.
Broadcom Inc gained 8.3 percent following the chipmaker’s announcement of a US$10 billion share buyback plan.
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, wrote on Twitter that he is “thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time.” The electric vehicle maker’s stock advanced 1.3 percent.
Southwest Airlines Co dropped 3.8 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the commercial air carrier’s shares to “sell” from “neutral.”
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 34 new highs and 155 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.60 billion shares, compared with the 11.42 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will