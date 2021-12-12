The Starbucks Corp employees who led a landmark fight to form a union are overwhelmingly in their 20s and show a zeal to improve working conditions at the coffee chain.
They won their bid to create the first union in one of the Starbucks’ company-owned US cafes, despite heavy pressure from management to defeat the effort.
“This generation, this Gen Z, has the highest favorability of unions in my lifetime,” said Richard Bensinger, a seasoned trade union organizer who helped the young baristas in their fight. “They are people that have no hope of owning a home. They have two jobs. They have student debt. They understand there’s the billionaire class, and there’s everybody else.”
Will Westlake, 24 and a member of organizing committee Starbucks Workers United, says he experienced that dynamic in his own life.
He saw his big sister, 11 years his senior, as she struggled to find work in her field and was forced to do odd jobs to pay off the US$100,000 she borrowed for her studies. He wants to be able to earn a decent living, even by working in a cafe.
“The United States is not a manufacturing hub that it used to be. This is a service economy,” he said.
Failing to improve working conditions for those jobs would condemn “70 percent of our population to being poor in the long term,” Westlake said.
His colleague Natalie Wittmeyer was hired at Starbucks only a month ago, but quickly joined the union movement, offended by the methods management used to monitor employees since the start of their campaign.
“I think I speak for a lot of the young people in America who are tired of being treated like garbage because we work fast food ... or because you’re young,” she said.
RJ Rebmann, 26, said the victory “just goes to show that at the end of the day, working-class people know what their interests are, and even when we are being lied to and union busted and intimidated, we can still prevail in the end.”
The mobilization of these young people might not be surprising given Buffalo’s history of strong labor movements, which allowed generations of workers to achieve decent standards of living.
Bensinger said Starbucks employees work just as hard as unionized factory workers, and they want a voice in their working conditions and to “not be patronized by the company.”
He proudly watched them speak one after the other at the news briefing on Thursday following their victory: a clear vote in favor of a union at the Elmwood Avenue cafe in Buffalo, New York, and a majority of the votes at the Genesee Street location, near the airport.
Although some votes have been contested at the Genesee Street shop, the union remains confident. However, they lost a bid at a third cafe.
Ruth Milkman, a longtime specialist in workers’ movements at the City University of New York, sees a clear trend building.
After years in decline and growing disillusion among older workers, “unions are cool again for this generation,” she said.
Workers “are fed up with the economic conditions” and “they’re pretty eager to try to make it work,” but she said that they still face “a very dysfunctional system of labor law.”
“Winning an election is great, but it’s only the first step,” she said.
While the company has the obligation to negotiate “in good faith,” that does not necessarily lead to a salary agreement. Just more than 6 percent of private-sector workers belong to a union, and she said a victory at two shops in the huge coffee chain is unlikely to change that.
Rebecca Kolins Givan, a union specialist at Rutgers University, is more optimistic.
“Even though it’s one Starbucks out of thousands in the country, it shows that it can be done and that workers can succeed,” she said.
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will