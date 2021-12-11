UNITED KINGDOM
GDP growth disappoints
The British economy barely grew in October, before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, further denting expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. GDP edged up by a weaker-than-expected 0.1 percent in October. That meant the economy was 0.5 percent smaller than it was in February last year, just before the country went into its first lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 0.4 percent from September. “Growth disappointed in October, reinforcing concerns about the resilience of the UK’s economic recovery to the Omicron variant and the impact of further restrictions,” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry. The dominant services sector rose 0.4 percent in output, while industrial output fell 0.6 percent, hit by big falls in electricity and gas and in mining and quarrying.
FOOD
Tyson expanding globally
Tyson Foods Inc is expanding its global protein production capacity and investing more than US$1.3 billion in automation to meet soaring demand for meat in the COVID-19 pandemic era. The biggest US meat company by sales is building six new chicken plants in Asia, part of its plan to expand global capacity by 2 percent over the next two years. The owner of Hillshire Farm and Ball Park hot dogs is also adding a Texas bacon plant, and additional beef and pork retail output in South Carolina and Utah, the company said on Thursday during its annual presentation for investors. A growing world population, especially in Asia, is boosting demand for meat and poultry, as well as plant-based protein.
JAPAN
PM to push for pay hike
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida followed last month’s record economic stimulus package with a move to boost worker pay as part of his campaign to revamp capitalism so prosperity is shared more widely and growth is more sustainable. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) yesterday unveiled a set of carrots and sticks that use the tax code to try to coax businesses into raising worker pay and punish those that do not. The promised tax breaks are about 50 percent more generous than ones already on the books, according to the LDP’s tax plan for fiscal 2022. However, pushing up worker pay that has languished for years would not be easy, especially as Japan’s economy has lagged other developed nations in recovering from the pandemic.
AUTOMAKERS
VW cranks up EV investment
German auto giant Volkswagen on Thursday said that it would bulk up its investment in electric vehicles (EV) and digitalization to 89 billion euros (US$100.4 billion) over the next five years. The 12-brand group plans to dedicate 56 percent of its 159 billion euros of investment to developing the cars of the future, up from 50 percent, and estimates that “one in four cars sold in 2026 will have a battery-electric motor.” Last year, Volkswagen announced 73 billion euros of investment in the vehicles of tomorrow for the period up to 2024. The need to raise the commitment through 2025 was “mainly due to the accelerated ramp-up of e-mobility as part of the green deal” agreed by the EU, the group said in a statement. The heightened investment would go into the opening of six new battery factories through partnerships with other companies over the coming years.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will