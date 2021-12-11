TSMC posts 10.2% increase in revenue

STAYING STRONG: Last month’s sales were the third-highest in the chipmaker’s history, as it continued to benefit from robust demand and tight global supply

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday reported a 10.2 percent month-on-month increase in sales last month, reversing a fall in October.

Analysts attributed the growth to gains from TSMC’s 5-nanometer process, the company’s most advanced technology in mass production, at a time of solid global demand for tech gadgets and tight chip supply worldwide.

In a statement, TSMC said it posted consolidated sales of NT$148.27 billion (US$5.35 billion) for last month, up 10.2 percent from a month earlier and up 18.7 percent year-on-year.

A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is pictured at its headquarters in Hsinchu on Aug. 31, 2018. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

That came after an 11.9 percent month-on-month drop in October due to a relatively high comparison base in September, when its revenue hit a new high of NT$152.69 billion, the first time monthly sales topped NT$150 billion.

After the October fall, analysts forecast that TSMC’s sales would pick up last month and this month after the chipmaker stuck to its guidance for fourth-quarter sales of between US$15.4 billion and US$15.7 billion.

Last month’s sales were the third-highest in company history after September’s NT$152.69 billion and June’s NT$148.47 billion.

In the first 11 months of this year, TSMC’s consolidated sales rose 17.2 percent year-on-year to NT$1.43 trillion.

Analysts said the 5-nanometer process should drive TSMC’s sales growth in the fourth quarter.

TSMC has estimated that full-year sales would grow 24 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms.