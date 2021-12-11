Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday reported a 10.2 percent month-on-month increase in sales last month, reversing a fall in October.
Analysts attributed the growth to gains from TSMC’s 5-nanometer process, the company’s most advanced technology in mass production, at a time of solid global demand for tech gadgets and tight chip supply worldwide.
In a statement, TSMC said it posted consolidated sales of NT$148.27 billion (US$5.35 billion) for last month, up 10.2 percent from a month earlier and up 18.7 percent year-on-year.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
That came after an 11.9 percent month-on-month drop in October due to a relatively high comparison base in September, when its revenue hit a new high of NT$152.69 billion, the first time monthly sales topped NT$150 billion.
After the October fall, analysts forecast that TSMC’s sales would pick up last month and this month after the chipmaker stuck to its guidance for fourth-quarter sales of between US$15.4 billion and US$15.7 billion.
Last month’s sales were the third-highest in company history after September’s NT$152.69 billion and June’s NT$148.47 billion.
In the first 11 months of this year, TSMC’s consolidated sales rose 17.2 percent year-on-year to NT$1.43 trillion.
Analysts said the 5-nanometer process should drive TSMC’s sales growth in the fourth quarter.
TSMC has estimated that full-year sales would grow 24 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms.
