The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 6.05 percent, which would be the highest level since 2011, as strong exports and investments offset slow growth in private consumption.
The agency previously forecast that the economy would expand 5.84 percent this year.
The latest forecast was slightly lower than the 6.09 percent growth forecast by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
The CIER forecast that the economy would grow 3.67 percent next year, which would mark the fourth consecutive rise of more than 3 percent. The forecast is lower than National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin’s (龔明鑫) expectation of 4 percent growth next year.
“The main momentum for the local economy [this year] comes from external factors, such as exports, but next year we expect internal factors, such as private consumption, to contribute as much as external factors,” CIER researcher Peng Su-ling (彭素玲) told a news conference in Taipei. “Private consumption is expected to rebound in 2022 after falling for two years in a row.”
Private consumption retreated 2.53 percent year-on-year last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is forecast to have grown just 0.07 percent this year, but is expected to recover next year with an annual gain of 5.02 percent, Peng said.
As for inflationary concerns, which have disrupted the retail sector worldwide, the CIER forecast that full-year growth in the consumer price index (CPI) would be 1.9 percent this year and would be slightly lower at 1.77 percent next year, Peng said.
Rising inflation in Taiwan could mainly be attributed to rising prices of imported goods, such as food, fuel and other items, as inflation surged worldwide, the CIER said, adding that the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation against the greenback had helped to partially absorb inflationary pressures.
“The government should adopt measures that are more thorough and comprehensive to curb price gouging,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told the news conference.
The exchange rate between local currency and the greenback is predicted to average 28.04 next year, compared with 28.03 this year, the CIER said.
Fixed investment and exports, the two main pillars of economic growth this year, are expected to rise 14.54 percent and 26.3 percent year-on-year respectively, but they are forecast to cool down next year due to a high comparison base, with annual gains slowing to 2.18 percent and 5.38 percent respectively, the CIER said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase
STAYING REMOTE: The company last week told its employees that it would not enforce a return-to-office scheme planned to take effect on Jan. 10 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday that it would pay an additional bonus to its global employees this year, as the firm pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google would give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of US$1,600 or equivalent value in their country this month, a company spokesperson told Reuters. The latest benefit is in addition to Google’s work-from-home allowance and well-being bonus, to support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, without giving details on how much the company has set aside in total for the purpose. In March, an internal survey
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which is struggling under US$310 billion in debt, on Friday said that it might run out of money to “perform its financial obligations” sending Chinese regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential fallout. Evergrande’s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say that global markets are unlikely to be affected, but banks and bondholders might suffer because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. After reviewing Evergrande’s finances, “there is no guarantee that the group will