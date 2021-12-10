World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

Lead times up by four days

Chip delivery times lengthened again last month, dashing hopes that the end of shortages that have hammered many industries is finally in sight. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by four days to about 22.3 weeks last month compared with October, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. The results are a setback for industries that need more of the electronic components.

TOURISM

TUI books hefty net loss

TUI AG, the world’s largest tourism operator, on Wednesday said that the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was having an impact on bookings, as it reported a hefty net loss. The German group, which runs its business year from October to September, booked a net loss of 2.48 billion euros (US$2.81 billion) for the past 12 months. However, demand had recovered quickly with its offerings “almost fully booked” from October through this month, TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.

BRAZIL

Benchmark rate raised

The central bank on Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second straight time, seeking to fight surging inflation even as Latin America’s biggest economy is stuck in recession. The increase, the seventh straight, was in line with analysts’ expectations. It brought the Selic rate to 9.25 percent, the highest since the middle of 2017. The decision was made unanimously by the nine members of the bank’s monetary policy committee, which said in a statement that it expected “another adjustment of the same magnitude” when it ends its next meeting on Feb. 2 next year.

FINANCE

Better CEO apologizes

The chief executive officer of Better Mortgage Corp has apologized for his manner of handling layoffs at the company, after a video of him firing 900 people last week via a Zoom call went viral on social media. Better CEO Vishal Garg, who has come under intense criticism after the Softbank Group Corp-backed company laid off about 9 percent of its workforce through the video call, said that he had “blundered the execution” of communicating the layoffs. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse,” Garg said. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.

CONGLOMERATES

Keppel’s SPH bid approved

Keppel Corp shareholders yesterday approved the company’s bid to acquire a Singaporean media and property group. More than 98 percent of its shareholders present at a meeting voted for the deal, Keppel said in a statement. Keppel, which is linked to Temasek Holdings Pte, has said that its offer to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Ltd is final and a “win-win” proposition for both firms. Keppel is locked in a battle with a consortium backed by a Singapore hotel tycoon and units of investment giant Temasek to buy SPH. The proposal by Cuscaden Peak Pte values SPH at S$3.9 billion (US$2.9 billion), higher than Keppel’s offer. SPH has described Cuscaden’s bid as superior and is urging shareholders to vote for it.