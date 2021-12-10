SEMICONDUCTORS
Lead times up by four days
Chip delivery times lengthened again last month, dashing hopes that the end of shortages that have hammered many industries is finally in sight. The lead times — a closely watched gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and when it is delivered — increased by four days to about 22.3 weeks last month compared with October, research by Susquehanna Financial Group showed. That lag marks the longest wait time since the firm began tracking the data in 2017. The results are a setback for industries that need more of the electronic components.
TOURISM
TUI books hefty net loss
TUI AG, the world’s largest tourism operator, on Wednesday said that the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was having an impact on bookings, as it reported a hefty net loss. The German group, which runs its business year from October to September, booked a net loss of 2.48 billion euros (US$2.81 billion) for the past 12 months. However, demand had recovered quickly with its offerings “almost fully booked” from October through this month, TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said in a statement.
BRAZIL
Benchmark rate raised
The central bank on Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points for the second straight time, seeking to fight surging inflation even as Latin America’s biggest economy is stuck in recession. The increase, the seventh straight, was in line with analysts’ expectations. It brought the Selic rate to 9.25 percent, the highest since the middle of 2017. The decision was made unanimously by the nine members of the bank’s monetary policy committee, which said in a statement that it expected “another adjustment of the same magnitude” when it ends its next meeting on Feb. 2 next year.
FINANCE
Better CEO apologizes
The chief executive officer of Better Mortgage Corp has apologized for his manner of handling layoffs at the company, after a video of him firing 900 people last week via a Zoom call went viral on social media. Better CEO Vishal Garg, who has come under intense criticism after the Softbank Group Corp-backed company laid off about 9 percent of its workforce through the video call, said that he had “blundered the execution” of communicating the layoffs. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse,” Garg said. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.
CONGLOMERATES
Keppel’s SPH bid approved
Keppel Corp shareholders yesterday approved the company’s bid to acquire a Singaporean media and property group. More than 98 percent of its shareholders present at a meeting voted for the deal, Keppel said in a statement. Keppel, which is linked to Temasek Holdings Pte, has said that its offer to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Ltd is final and a “win-win” proposition for both firms. Keppel is locked in a battle with a consortium backed by a Singapore hotel tycoon and units of investment giant Temasek to buy SPH. The proposal by Cuscaden Peak Pte values SPH at S$3.9 billion (US$2.9 billion), higher than Keppel’s offer. SPH has described Cuscaden’s bid as superior and is urging shareholders to vote for it.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase