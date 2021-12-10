Evergrande crisis to be dealt with by market: PBOC head

China Evergrande Group’s (恒大集團) inability to meet its obligations is a market event and would be dealt with in a market-oriented way, the head of the Chinese central bank said.

“The rights and interests of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected in accordance to their legal seniority,” People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang (易綱) said yesterday in a video message to a top-level seminar about Hong Kong’s future as an international financial center.

The comments provide the latest signal that Beijing would not bail out Evergrande, which has more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

A worker on Wednesday pushes a cart in front of a sign in Beijing showing China Evergrande Group’s domestic operations. Photo: AFP

The embattled property developer, which has yet to pay overdue interest on two bonds this week, on Friday last week said that it would “actively engage” with offshore creditors on a debt restructuring.

The company is planning to include all its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in the restructuring, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

After Yi’s video aired, Fitch Ratings Inc cut the developer to “restricted default” over its failure to meet US$82.5 million in coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday.

The credit assessor also downgraded Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) to “restricted default,” citing its failure to repay a US$400 million bond that matured on Tuesday.

Kaisa is the third-largest issuer of US dollar notes among Chinese developers, with US$11.6 billion outstanding, including the Tuesday bond. It had become a symbol of the boom years in Chinese credit markets after emerging from a high-profile default in 2015.

Yi was addressing a seminar that included Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue (余偉文).