China Evergrande Group’s (恒大集團) inability to meet its obligations is a market event and would be dealt with in a market-oriented way, the head of the Chinese central bank said.
“The rights and interests of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected in accordance to their legal seniority,” People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang (易綱) said yesterday in a video message to a top-level seminar about Hong Kong’s future as an international financial center.
The comments provide the latest signal that Beijing would not bail out Evergrande, which has more than US$300 billion in liabilities.
Photo: AFP
The embattled property developer, which has yet to pay overdue interest on two bonds this week, on Friday last week said that it would “actively engage” with offshore creditors on a debt restructuring.
The company is planning to include all its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in the restructuring, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
After Yi’s video aired, Fitch Ratings Inc cut the developer to “restricted default” over its failure to meet US$82.5 million in coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday.
The credit assessor also downgraded Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) to “restricted default,” citing its failure to repay a US$400 million bond that matured on Tuesday.
Kaisa is the third-largest issuer of US dollar notes among Chinese developers, with US$11.6 billion outstanding, including the Tuesday bond. It had become a symbol of the boom years in Chinese credit markets after emerging from a high-profile default in 2015.
Yi was addressing a seminar that included Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue (余偉文).
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase