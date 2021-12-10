Asustek Computer consolidated revenue hits NT$55bn

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday reported consolidated revenue growth of 22.6 percent month-on-month and 38.8 percent year-on-year to NT$55.1 billion (US$1.99 billion).

Cumulative revenue for the first 11 months of this year totaled NT$483.50 billion, up 30.7 percent from a year earlier, the firm said.

Despite being constrained by component shortages and logistics bottlenecks, all segments posted strong growth last month, the company said.

“Whether it comes to price or volume, we have experienced balanced and healthy growth,” the company said.

Asustek said it expects robust growth with demand still outstripping supply for this quarter and next quarter.

“The PC business is still going in a positive direction,” the company said, adding that it has received 20 to 30 percent more orders than it can fill.

Separately yesterday, Acer Inc (宏碁) reported revenue of NT$28.86 billion for last month, up 3 percent month-on-month and up 0.5 percent year-on-year.

Cumulative revenue for the first 11 months increased 16.3 percent annually to NT$298.33 billion, the company said.

By product category, specialty laptops outperformed other PC products, Acer said.

Rugged PC sales were up 186.1 percent year-on-year, while commercial laptop and desktop PC sales gained 60.7 percent and 37.8 percent respectively, it said.

Acer’s strategy of “creating multiple engines of growth” has been paying off, with subsidiaries posting average sales growth of 39.8 percent last month, it added.