FRANCE

Bank upbeat on economy

Economic activity is forecast to continue rising this month, despite another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of France said. Completed at the end of last week, the central bank’s monthly survey of 8,500 firms is the first indicator of how businesses in the eurozone’s second-largest economy are faring since the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged. Based on their responses, the institution estimates economic activity was 0.5 percent above pre-crisis levels last month and would be 0.75 percent higher this month. That means output for the whole fourth quarter would also expand by almost 0.75 percent. The central bank, which is scheduled to announce fresh estimates on Dec. 20, in September predicted GDP would increase 6.3 percent this year.

COSMETICS

Nestle sells L’Oreal shares

Swiss food giant Nestle on Tuesday said it was reducing its stake in French cosmetics group L’Oreal, selling 8.9 billion euros (US$10 billion) of shares. Nestle said in a statement that 22.26 million of its L’Oreal shares were sold for 400 euros each, adding that it “remains fully supportive” of the French company’s “value creation strategy.” L’Oreal said in a separate statement that it would cancel the shares, which represent 4 percent of its capital. The French group’s shareholders would see their shareholdings increase due to the buyback, L’Oreal said, adding that the stake of L’Oreal’s Bettencourt Meyers family shareholders would rise from 33.3 percent to 34.7 percent.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Binance invests in HGX

Binance Asia Services Pte Ltd (幣安亞洲服務), the Singapore entity of Changpeng Zhao (趙長鵬), said it has invested in a regional private securities exchange called Hg Exchange (HGX) that gives it a post-money stake of 18 percent. Financial offerings in the traditional form and cryptoassets are converging, Binance Singapore CEO Richard Teng said in a statement yesterday. A post-money valuation is the firm’s worth that includes the outside investment. Binance’s stake in HGX gives the crypto firm access to a regulated market operator, as HGX has a license to trade shares in private companies, as well as tokenized assets.

AVIATION

HNA transfers unit to Fangda

China’s HNA Group Co (海航集團) said it has transferred management of its core aviation business, including Hainan Airlines Holding Co (海南航空), to strategic investor Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co (遼寧方大集團), effective yesterday. Fangda Group is a conglomerate involved in carbon, steel and pharmaceuticals, with listed units such as Fangda Carbon New Material Co (方大炭素新材料科技), Fangda Special Steel Technology Co (方大特鋼科技) and Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co (東北製藥).

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta restructures research

Meta Platforms Inc is restructuring its internal research department, bringing dozens of employees previously working on product specific teams or business units, such as WhatsApp or Instagram, into a central group to handle research for the entire firm. The restructuring would affect about 50 researchers, said Pratiti Raychoudhury, head of research at Meta who is to oversee the group. The changes would involve workers examining societal topics such as politics, well-being and health, climate, equity, and integrity-related topics like misinformation and account safety, a spokeswoman for Meta said.