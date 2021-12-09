Crypto is ‘top contender’ for a correction: experts

Bloomberg





By many counts, this year was the year cryptocurrencies were finally embraced by institutions. Now those same money managers say the asset class is ripe for a big sell-off next year.

Digital assets are the “top contender” for a “major correction” next year, with nearly three-quarters of institutions polled saying they are not an appropriate investment for most retail investors, a survey done for Natixis Investment Managers showed.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of all institutions surveyed currently invest in cryptocurrencies, of which nearly one-third said they plan to increase their crypto allocations next year.

A man watches over a store that accepts payments in cryptocurrency in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Overall, 8 percent of all institutional investors surveyed — meaning all those who do and do not currently invest in digital assets — plan to increase their allocations next year.

The combined total of assets managed by respondents clocks in at US$12.3 trillion.

This year saw a number of big fund managers and pensions start to dabble in crypto, while numerous big-name investors famed for their financial markets acumen have also gotten involved. Many said digital assets like bitcoin could act as good inflation hedges amid a stimulus-heavy environment.

Although crypto is very volatile, it is not unheard of for different tokens to post huge gains. An index of the largest cryptocurrencies — the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index — added about 200 percent so far this year.

In Natixis’ survey, about 40 percent said they recognize cryptocurrencies as a legitimate investment option, although central banks will eventually need to regulate them.

Dire predictions for its demise have been a constant for bitcoin, the largest and original cryptocurrency, since its debut a little more than a decade ago. Most have been to little avail. Since breaking into the mainstream consciousness, bitcoin has jumped more than 5,000 percent over the past five years.

The survey from Natixis was conducted by CoreData Research in October and last month, and encompasses 500 institutional investors across multiple countries. That includes four central banks, more than 20 sovereign wealth funds and more than 150 corporate pension plans.