By many counts, this year was the year cryptocurrencies were finally embraced by institutions. Now those same money managers say the asset class is ripe for a big sell-off next year.
Digital assets are the “top contender” for a “major correction” next year, with nearly three-quarters of institutions polled saying they are not an appropriate investment for most retail investors, a survey done for Natixis Investment Managers showed.
Meanwhile, 28 percent of all institutions surveyed currently invest in cryptocurrencies, of which nearly one-third said they plan to increase their crypto allocations next year.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Overall, 8 percent of all institutional investors surveyed — meaning all those who do and do not currently invest in digital assets — plan to increase their allocations next year.
The combined total of assets managed by respondents clocks in at US$12.3 trillion.
This year saw a number of big fund managers and pensions start to dabble in crypto, while numerous big-name investors famed for their financial markets acumen have also gotten involved. Many said digital assets like bitcoin could act as good inflation hedges amid a stimulus-heavy environment.
Although crypto is very volatile, it is not unheard of for different tokens to post huge gains. An index of the largest cryptocurrencies — the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index — added about 200 percent so far this year.
In Natixis’ survey, about 40 percent said they recognize cryptocurrencies as a legitimate investment option, although central banks will eventually need to regulate them.
Dire predictions for its demise have been a constant for bitcoin, the largest and original cryptocurrency, since its debut a little more than a decade ago. Most have been to little avail. Since breaking into the mainstream consciousness, bitcoin has jumped more than 5,000 percent over the past five years.
The survey from Natixis was conducted by CoreData Research in October and last month, and encompasses 500 institutional investors across multiple countries. That includes four central banks, more than 20 sovereign wealth funds and more than 150 corporate pension plans.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase