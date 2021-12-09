Nearly half of local corporate and human resource managers are positive about Taiwan’s economy next year, boding well for hiring activity ahead, a survey by the online 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed yesterday.
Forty-two percent of corporate and human resource officials are looking at a continued improvement in the economy and job market next year, way higher than 15 percent of peers with negative views, according to the survey that polled 2,739 respondents from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23.
The rosy sentiment, coupled with a record high of 897,000 openings for this month, bodes well for the job market ahead of the high season for switching jobs, it said, adding that discontented workers tend to hand in resignations after receiving their year-end bonuses.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
There was no resignation wave last year and this year because the COVID-19 pandemic created significant job losses and workers believed it would be better to stay on for the meantime.
Most job vacancies are linked to the themes of electric vehicles, 5G and the metaverse, and concentrated in the electronics, information, software and semiconductor sectors, 104 said.
Hotels and restaurants also demonstrated a strong intention to hire more workers, it said.
The outbreak and containment measures continued to weigh on the local job market, with 25,000 people still working fewer hours, data provided by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed.
The statistics agency last month projected a 4.5 percent GDP growth for next year, slowing from an estimated 6.09 percent increase this year.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) are optimistic about the “metaverse” concept, expecting it to create major opportunities for the semiconductor industry. At a tech forum last week to commemorate former finance minister K.T. Lee (李國鼎), who has been dubbed the father of Taiwan’s economic miracle and who helped build Taiwan’s semiconductor sector in the second half of the 20th century, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said he expects the metaverse to grow quickly in the next decade. Over the next 10 years, data computing power and transmission speeds are forecast to increase