Better economy spells more hiring opportunities: poll

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Nearly half of local corporate and human resource managers are positive about Taiwan’s economy next year, boding well for hiring activity ahead, a survey by the online 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed yesterday.

Forty-two percent of corporate and human resource officials are looking at a continued improvement in the economy and job market next year, way higher than 15 percent of peers with negative views, according to the survey that polled 2,739 respondents from Oct. 26 to Nov. 23.

The rosy sentiment, coupled with a record high of 897,000 openings for this month, bodes well for the job market ahead of the high season for switching jobs, it said, adding that discontented workers tend to hand in resignations after receiving their year-end bonuses.

A man walks past Christmas decorations for sale at a market in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

There was no resignation wave last year and this year because the COVID-19 pandemic created significant job losses and workers believed it would be better to stay on for the meantime.

Most job vacancies are linked to the themes of electric vehicles, 5G and the metaverse, and concentrated in the electronics, information, software and semiconductor sectors, 104 said.

Hotels and restaurants also demonstrated a strong intention to hire more workers, it said.

The outbreak and containment measures continued to weigh on the local job market, with 25,000 people still working fewer hours, data provided by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed.

The statistics agency last month projected a 4.5 percent GDP growth for next year, slowing from an estimated 6.09 percent increase this year.