World Business Quick Take

AUTOMAKERS

Stellantis eyes software

Stellantis NV yesterday announced a strategy to embed artificial intelligence-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands targeting 20 billion euros (US$22.6 billion) in annual revenues by 2030. Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares heralded the move as part of a strategy that would transform the company into a “sustainable mobility tech company,” with business growth coming from over-the-air features and services. It includes key partnerships with BMW AG on autonomous driving, iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on customized cockpits and Waymo LLC to expand their autonomous driving partnership into a light commercial vehicle delivery fleets.

ENERGY

Aramco inks leaseback deal

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) said it has signed a US$15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Co in its second major infrastructure deal this year. Under the deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co, is to lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for 20 years, the Saudi Arabian oil firm said in a statement. In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co is to receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput. Aramco is to hold a 51 percent stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Co, it said.

ENERGY

AIA sells coal investments

AIA Group Ltd has sold almost US$10 billion of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power businesses as pressure grows on financial firms to cut ties with the sector. The insurer in October completed the entire sale of directly managed equity and fixed income portfolios, seven years ahead of its original target, a statement said. It would not make new investments in businesses directly involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal, the statement said.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

India mulls regulator

India is considering appointing its capital markets regulator to oversee cryptocurrencies, people with knowledge of the matter said, as authorities look to classify them as financial assets. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which plans to introduce legislation in the ongoing parliament session, would probably give crypto holders a deadline to declare their assets and meet any new rules, the people said. The bill is likely to use the term “cryptoassets” rather than “cryptocurrencies,” and would not refer to the Reserve Bank of India’s plan to create its own digital currency, one of the people said. Any violators could be fined as much as 200 million rupees (US$2.7 million) or imprisoned for 1.5 years, the people said.

BANKING

WeLab to buy bank stake

WeLab Ltd, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), is buying a controlling stake in a commercial bank in Indonesia. A group led by WeLab bought 24 percent of PT Bank Jasa Jakarta and is to take a majority stake subject to approvals, the lender said. The company has raised US$240 million from existing and new investors to fund the acquisition and other investments. WeLab plans to launch an Indonesian digital bank in the second half of next year, its second in Asia, following its start in Hong Kong in 2019.