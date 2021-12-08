AUTOMAKERS
Stellantis eyes software
Stellantis NV yesterday announced a strategy to embed artificial intelligence-enabled software in 34 million vehicles across its 14 brands targeting 20 billion euros (US$22.6 billion) in annual revenues by 2030. Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares heralded the move as part of a strategy that would transform the company into a “sustainable mobility tech company,” with business growth coming from over-the-air features and services. It includes key partnerships with BMW AG on autonomous driving, iPhone manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on customized cockpits and Waymo LLC to expand their autonomous driving partnership into a light commercial vehicle delivery fleets.
ENERGY
Aramco inks leaseback deal
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) said it has signed a US$15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Co in its second major infrastructure deal this year. Under the deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co, is to lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for 20 years, the Saudi Arabian oil firm said in a statement. In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co is to receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput. Aramco is to hold a 51 percent stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Co, it said.
ENERGY
AIA sells coal investments
AIA Group Ltd has sold almost US$10 billion of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power businesses as pressure grows on financial firms to cut ties with the sector. The insurer in October completed the entire sale of directly managed equity and fixed income portfolios, seven years ahead of its original target, a statement said. It would not make new investments in businesses directly involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal, the statement said.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
India mulls regulator
India is considering appointing its capital markets regulator to oversee cryptocurrencies, people with knowledge of the matter said, as authorities look to classify them as financial assets. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which plans to introduce legislation in the ongoing parliament session, would probably give crypto holders a deadline to declare their assets and meet any new rules, the people said. The bill is likely to use the term “cryptoassets” rather than “cryptocurrencies,” and would not refer to the Reserve Bank of India’s plan to create its own digital currency, one of the people said. Any violators could be fined as much as 200 million rupees (US$2.7 million) or imprisoned for 1.5 years, the people said.
BANKING
WeLab to buy bank stake
WeLab Ltd, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and billionaire Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), is buying a controlling stake in a commercial bank in Indonesia. A group led by WeLab bought 24 percent of PT Bank Jasa Jakarta and is to take a majority stake subject to approvals, the lender said. The company has raised US$240 million from existing and new investors to fund the acquisition and other investments. WeLab plans to launch an Indonesian digital bank in the second half of next year, its second in Asia, following its start in Hong Kong in 2019.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are
RENEWAL EXPECTED: The chipmaker’s presence would transform the southern city from an industrial into a high-tech hub, a local real-estate firm head said The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday. Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities. Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to