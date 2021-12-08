Toyota to build battery plant in North Carolina

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina





Toyota Motor Corp on Monday announced that it plans to build a US$1.3 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that is to employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the automaker’s EV sales goals this decade.

Company leaders joined North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other elected and economic-development officials to unveil the project on hundreds of hectares at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty, about 113km west of Raleigh.

Initially, Toyota might receive more than US$430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North Carolina and local governments if it meets job creation and investment goals, documents showed.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, right, and Toyota Motor administrative officer Chris Reynolds attend an event at the future site of a Toyota battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, North Carolina, on Monday. Photo: AP

The Japanese automaker said that the plant would start making batteries in 2025.

The announcement marks a massive accomplishment for the economy of the Greensboro area, which is still looking for replacement jobs after the region’s generations-old textile industry shriveled in the 1990s and 2000s.

Local leaders had been working for several years to land such a big company at the site.

North Carolina lost out to Alabama for a joint Toyota-Mazda automobile manufacturing plant about four years ago.

“Good things come to those who wait,” Cooper said during the announcement at the proposed site, adding that the production would help North Carolina meet its goal as a clean-energy leader.

“We hope in the future everything that goes around the battery will be part of this as well,” he said.

The plant is part of US$3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the US on automotive batteries during the next decade.

It did not detail where the remaining US$2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely would go for another battery factory.

The site near Greensboro is relatively close to many of Toyota’s existing US auto assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Texas.

The company has yet to announce where it is to build fully electric vehicles for sale in the US.

“North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business,” Toyota Motor North America chief executive officer Ted Ogawa said in a news release.

The jobs, which are expected to be created by 2029, would have average salaries of more than US$62,000, economic development officials said.

The company could get hundreds of millions of dollars in additional incentives if Toyota agrees to a second phase of the project — one in which it would spend US$3 billion investment and create more than 3,800 jobs in total.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero-emission hydrogen and battery EVs worldwide per year by 2030.

In the US, the company plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.

Currently in the US, Toyota offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but no vehicles powered solely by batteries.

Toyota said vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about one-quarter of its US sales and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70 percent by 2030.