GERMANY

Factory orders dive 6.9%

Factory orders plummeted in October as demand for investment goods declined, putting the economy on weak footing in the final months of the year. Orders fell 6.9 percent following a 1.3 percent increase the previous month. That is the biggest drop in the volatile index since August and a worse reading than predicted by any of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Companies are facing unprecedented delivery times for inputs and a majority of manufacturers plan to raise prices, said the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, which has seen its business climate index fall for five consecutive months.

UNITED KINGDOM

New vehicle sales rebound

New vehicle registrations last month rose after four consecutive months of declines, driven by demand for electrified vehicles. Sales increased 1 percent last month from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed. That is still 31 percent below the pre-COVID-19 five-year average, the society said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Kirin requests arbitration

Kirin Holdings Co is seeking international arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre regarding the dissolution of its joint venture with a Burmese military-linked company, it said on Monday. The arbitration was filed by the Singapore subsidiary of Kirin. Last month, Kirin’s partner, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co Ltd (MEHPCL), filed a petition at a court in Myanmar to liquidate the venture — a move Kirin called an “unjustified motion” that disregarded the terms of their contract and contravened Burmese laws.

CONSTRUCTION

Saint-Gobain to buy US firm

French construction materials group Cie de Saint-Gobain SA yesterday said it would buy US-based GCP Applied Technologies Inc to consolidate its position in the global construction chemicals market. Saint-Gobain said in a statement that it would acquire all of the outstanding shares in GCP in a transaction valued at about 2 billion euros (US$2.26 billion). The move follows the firm’s purchase of French-based Chryso SAS, which also specializes in construction chemicals, for 1.2 billion euros in May.

INTERNET

VNG might seek funding

VNG Corp, the Vietnamese online gaming firm backed by Singapore wealth fund GIC Pte, is considering raising fresh funds ahead of a potential US listing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, whose investors include Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly’s B Capital Group, is seeking to raise US$200 million to US$300 million from new and existing backers, the people said. The firm intends to use the proceeds to bolster its expansion plans, they said.

SINGAPORE

Regulator bans Bitget

Singapore’s regulator has suspended Bitget, a crypto exchange that got into a dispute after promoting the digital currency Army Coin, named after the South Korean boy band BTS’ followers, the Financial Times reported. Bitget advertised Army Coin as a way to provide lifetime financial support to BTS members. However, BTS’s agency Hybe said in late October that the coin has no connection with BTS and threatened to take legal action. Bitget has blocked Singapore users from accessing its app and Web site, the Times reported.