GERMANY
Factory orders dive 6.9%
Factory orders plummeted in October as demand for investment goods declined, putting the economy on weak footing in the final months of the year. Orders fell 6.9 percent following a 1.3 percent increase the previous month. That is the biggest drop in the volatile index since August and a worse reading than predicted by any of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Companies are facing unprecedented delivery times for inputs and a majority of manufacturers plan to raise prices, said the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, which has seen its business climate index fall for five consecutive months.
UNITED KINGDOM
New vehicle sales rebound
New vehicle registrations last month rose after four consecutive months of declines, driven by demand for electrified vehicles. Sales increased 1 percent last month from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed. That is still 31 percent below the pre-COVID-19 five-year average, the society said.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Kirin requests arbitration
Kirin Holdings Co is seeking international arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre regarding the dissolution of its joint venture with a Burmese military-linked company, it said on Monday. The arbitration was filed by the Singapore subsidiary of Kirin. Last month, Kirin’s partner, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co Ltd (MEHPCL), filed a petition at a court in Myanmar to liquidate the venture — a move Kirin called an “unjustified motion” that disregarded the terms of their contract and contravened Burmese laws.
CONSTRUCTION
Saint-Gobain to buy US firm
French construction materials group Cie de Saint-Gobain SA yesterday said it would buy US-based GCP Applied Technologies Inc to consolidate its position in the global construction chemicals market. Saint-Gobain said in a statement that it would acquire all of the outstanding shares in GCP in a transaction valued at about 2 billion euros (US$2.26 billion). The move follows the firm’s purchase of French-based Chryso SAS, which also specializes in construction chemicals, for 1.2 billion euros in May.
INTERNET
VNG might seek funding
VNG Corp, the Vietnamese online gaming firm backed by Singapore wealth fund GIC Pte, is considering raising fresh funds ahead of a potential US listing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, whose investors include Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly’s B Capital Group, is seeking to raise US$200 million to US$300 million from new and existing backers, the people said. The firm intends to use the proceeds to bolster its expansion plans, they said.
SINGAPORE
Regulator bans Bitget
Singapore’s regulator has suspended Bitget, a crypto exchange that got into a dispute after promoting the digital currency Army Coin, named after the South Korean boy band BTS’ followers, the Financial Times reported. Bitget advertised Army Coin as a way to provide lifetime financial support to BTS members. However, BTS’s agency Hybe said in late October that the coin has no connection with BTS and threatened to take legal action. Bitget has blocked Singapore users from accessing its app and Web site, the Times reported.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are