China’s biggest artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc (商湯科技) is seeking to raise as much as US$768 million from a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in a test of investor appetite in volatile stock markets.
The company is offering 1.5 billion shares at HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 apiece, raising nearly HK$6 billion at the top end of the range, the terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News showed.
Books opened yesterday, pricing is expected on Friday and listing is slated for Friday next week.
Photo: Reuters
The move comes at a time of increased volatility for listings and amid a drought for big IPOs in Hong Kong.
China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp (中國旅遊集團中免), the world’s largest travel retailer, decided last week to suspend a US$5 billion listing in Hong Kong, citing sluggish capital markets and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move indicates just how weak sentiment is at the moment, analysts said.
Adding to woes, Chinese shares listed abroad slumped at the end of last week after Didi Global Inc (滴滴) said it would delist in the US and list in Hong Kong.
The stock slumped 22 percent in New York due to the decision and triggered a sixth day of losses for the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks 95 firms listed in the US that conduct a majority of their business in China.
People familiar with the matter last month told Bloomberg that SenseTime was seeking to raise at least US$1 billion from the share sale.
The Softbank Group Corp-backed company, which makes artificial intelligence technology that interprets images and recognizes faces, started gauging investor demand on Nov. 23, and said in its IPO prospectus that it was not involved in any regulatory probes and had not received any inquiries related to cybersecurity.
Several Chinese IPOs have been directly affected by a wide clampdown by Beijing authorities over companies seeking to go public abroad, including many that hold large amounts of data about Chinese citizens.
Eight cornerstone investors committed to subscribe for US$450 million in SenseTime shares, the terms show, representing about 59 percent of the offering.
They include Mixed-Ownership Reform Fund (US$200 million) and Pleiad Fund (US$50 million).
The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported details of SenseTime’s offering earlier citing listing documents.
China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融), Haitong Securities Co (海通證券) and HSBC Holdings PLC are joint sponsors for SenseTime’s deal.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are