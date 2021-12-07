SenseTime targets Hong Kong IPO worth US$768m

TESTING THE WATERS: The move comes amid a drought for big IPOs in the territory, although eight cornerstone investors have pledged to sign up for US$450m in shares

Bloomberg





China’s biggest artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc (商湯科技) is seeking to raise as much as US$768 million from a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in a test of investor appetite in volatile stock markets.

The company is offering 1.5 billion shares at HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 apiece, raising nearly HK$6 billion at the top end of the range, the terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News showed.

Books opened yesterday, pricing is expected on Friday and listing is slated for Friday next week.

The SenseTime Group Inc logo is pictured at its offices in Hong Kong on Aug. 18. Photo: Reuters

The move comes at a time of increased volatility for listings and amid a drought for big IPOs in Hong Kong.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp (中國旅遊集團中免), the world’s largest travel retailer, decided last week to suspend a US$5 billion listing in Hong Kong, citing sluggish capital markets and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move indicates just how weak sentiment is at the moment, analysts said.

Adding to woes, Chinese shares listed abroad slumped at the end of last week after Didi Global Inc (滴滴) said it would delist in the US and list in Hong Kong.

The stock slumped 22 percent in New York due to the decision and triggered a sixth day of losses for the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks 95 firms listed in the US that conduct a majority of their business in China.

People familiar with the matter last month told Bloomberg that SenseTime was seeking to raise at least US$1 billion from the share sale.

The Softbank Group Corp-backed company, which makes artificial intelligence technology that interprets images and recognizes faces, started gauging investor demand on Nov. 23, and said in its IPO prospectus that it was not involved in any regulatory probes and had not received any inquiries related to cybersecurity.

Several Chinese IPOs have been directly affected by a wide clampdown by Beijing authorities over companies seeking to go public abroad, including many that hold large amounts of data about Chinese citizens.

Eight cornerstone investors committed to subscribe for US$450 million in SenseTime shares, the terms show, representing about 59 percent of the offering.

They include Mixed-Ownership Reform Fund (US$200 million) and Pleiad Fund (US$50 million).

The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported details of SenseTime’s offering earlier citing listing documents.

China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融), Haitong Securities Co (海通證券) and HSBC Holdings PLC are joint sponsors for SenseTime’s deal.