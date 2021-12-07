Inflation likely to continue, forecasters say

AP, WASHINGTON





The US’ business economists have sharply raised their forecasts for inflation, predicting an extension of the price spikes that have resulted in large part from bottlenecked supply chains.

A survey released yesterday by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) found that its panel of forecasters expects consumer prices to rise 6 percent this quarter compared with a year earlier.

That is an increase from the 5.1 percent inflation the forecasters predicted in September for the same 12-month period.

Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.

NABE vice president Julie Coronado said that nearly three-fourths of the panel of 48 forecasters expect the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which reflects consumer spending patterns, to increase 4.9 percent this year — far above the central bank’s 2 percent annual inflation target.

Nearly 60 percent of the NABE panelists expect the job market to reach full employment over the next year.

Two-thirds of the panelists said they think that wage gains would keep inflation elevated over the next three years.

On Friday, the government reported that the unemployment rate tumbled to 4.2 percent last month from 4.6 percent in October.

The NABE panel expects the unemployment rate to keep declining to 3.8 percent by the end of next year, and expects US GDP to expand by 5.5 percent this year.

That would mark a robust bounce-back from the 3.4 percent drop in GDP last year, when the economy was derailed by nationwide shutdowns caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year, the NABE forecasters expect GDP to grow by a solid 3.9 percent.

Addressing the snarled supply chains that have hobbled the economy this year, a majority of NABE panelists (58 percent) said they think the flow of goods will begin to normalize in the first half of next year.

Twenty-two percent said they think that process has already begun.