Another Chinese property developer yesterday said that it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector.

China’s real-estate industry — a key growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy — has cooled in the past few months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation.

The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), the country’s second-largest by volume, which is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt.

Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (陽光100中國) yesterday said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make US$179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.

The default was due to “liquidity issues arising from the adverse impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment and the real-estate industry,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in August.

The firm now has US$385 million of outstanding dollar notes, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Evergrande — which is drowning in US$300 billion of debt — has so far managed to avoid default, but it had dollar bond coupons worth US$82.5 million due yesterday, when a 30-day grace period ended, Bloomberg said.

Evergrande’s embattled founder Xu Jiayin (許家印) was on Friday summoned by officials after the company released a statement warning it might not have enough money to “continue to perform its financial obligations.”

The Guangdong provincial government later said it would send a working group to Evergrande to “supervise and promote enterprise risk management.”

Meanwhile, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) — the largest offshore debtor among Chinese developers after Evergrande — last week said it had failed to secure approval from offshore bondholders to carry out an exchange offer of its 6.5 percent offshore bonds due today, without which it said it would risk default.

The developer has begun talks with some of the offshore bondholders to extend the deadline for the US$400 million debt repayment, sources have said.

Smaller rival China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd (中國奧園地產) last week also said creditors have demanded repayment of US$651.2 million due to a slew of credit-rating downgrades, and that it might not be able to pay due to a lack of liquidity.

