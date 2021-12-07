Another Chinese property developer yesterday said that it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector.
China’s real-estate industry — a key growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy — has cooled in the past few months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation.
The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), the country’s second-largest by volume, which is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt.
Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (陽光100中國) yesterday said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make US$179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
The default was due to “liquidity issues arising from the adverse impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment and the real-estate industry,” the company said in an exchange filing.
Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in August.
The firm now has US$385 million of outstanding dollar notes, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Evergrande — which is drowning in US$300 billion of debt — has so far managed to avoid default, but it had dollar bond coupons worth US$82.5 million due yesterday, when a 30-day grace period ended, Bloomberg said.
Evergrande’s embattled founder Xu Jiayin (許家印) was on Friday summoned by officials after the company released a statement warning it might not have enough money to “continue to perform its financial obligations.”
The Guangdong provincial government later said it would send a working group to Evergrande to “supervise and promote enterprise risk management.”
Meanwhile, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (佳兆業集團) — the largest offshore debtor among Chinese developers after Evergrande — last week said it had failed to secure approval from offshore bondholders to carry out an exchange offer of its 6.5 percent offshore bonds due today, without which it said it would risk default.
The developer has begun talks with some of the offshore bondholders to extend the deadline for the US$400 million debt repayment, sources have said.
Smaller rival China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd (中國奧園地產) last week also said creditors have demanded repayment of US$651.2 million due to a slew of credit-rating downgrades, and that it might not be able to pay due to a lack of liquidity.
Additional reporting by Reuters
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are