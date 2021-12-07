Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





MANUFACTURING

Airtac revenue soars

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.93 billion (US$69.6 million) for last month, up 20.94 percent month-on-month and 2.73 percent year-on-year. “Orders received last month were still higher than shipments, but booked orders and shipments were weaker in the first half of the month due to the unstable [COVID-19] pandemic situation and the impact of power restrictions,” Airtac said in a statement. “With the gradual easing of power restraints, orders received and shipments have significantly increased since the fourth week of November.” Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$23.15 billion, up 35.18 percent from a year earlier.

MACHINERY

Seasonal factors hit Hiwin

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$2.26 billion for last month, the lowest in seven months due to seasonal factors. Last month’s figure fell 6.16 percent month-on-month, but rose 10.63 percent year-on-year, company data showed. Cumulative revenue for the first 11 months of the year rose 31.9 percent to NT$25.24 billion from a year earlier, said the company, which makes ballscrews and linear guideways. The firm has faced slower market demand in China, but expects orders and earnings to improve from next year as supplies remain tight and firms continue to expand capacity, analysts said.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC revenue rises 2.62%

Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$19.66 billion for last month, up 2.62 percent from October and 33.52 percent from last year. The increase came as the company continued to benefit from robust market demand, with its 8-inch and 12-inch fabs remaining fully utilized. In the first 11 months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 19.31 percent to NT$192.73 billion from NT$161.53 billion a year earlier, UMC said.

MANUFACTURING

Gudeng sues Entegris

Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Entegris Inc and sought NT$100 million in damages, it said last week. Gudeng has submitted a complaint to the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, alleging that Entegris has used its patent to make and sell EUV pods and front-opening unified pods (FOUP) without its permission, while making more than NT$10 billion in profits, it said in a statement. Entegris said in a separate statement that its FOUP and EUV products do not infringe on Gudeng’s patent and that Gudeng’s patent is invalid.

BANKING

Banks asked to extend relief

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Wednesday last week that it has asked local banks to extend their COVID-19 relief measures to June next year from the end of this year as some people are still having difficulty repaying debts. It is the fourth time that the commission has asked banks to extend the relief programs. People who have difficulty repaying mortgages, car loans, consumer loans or credit card debts can apply to banks to defer their payments for six months at most, the commission said. They can also apply to defer payments multiple times if their finances are still affected by the virus, it said.