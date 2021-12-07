MANUFACTURING
Airtac revenue soars
Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.93 billion (US$69.6 million) for last month, up 20.94 percent month-on-month and 2.73 percent year-on-year. “Orders received last month were still higher than shipments, but booked orders and shipments were weaker in the first half of the month due to the unstable [COVID-19] pandemic situation and the impact of power restrictions,” Airtac said in a statement. “With the gradual easing of power restraints, orders received and shipments have significantly increased since the fourth week of November.” Cumulative revenue from January to last month totaled NT$23.15 billion, up 35.18 percent from a year earlier.
MACHINERY
Seasonal factors hit Hiwin
Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$2.26 billion for last month, the lowest in seven months due to seasonal factors. Last month’s figure fell 6.16 percent month-on-month, but rose 10.63 percent year-on-year, company data showed. Cumulative revenue for the first 11 months of the year rose 31.9 percent to NT$25.24 billion from a year earlier, said the company, which makes ballscrews and linear guideways. The firm has faced slower market demand in China, but expects orders and earnings to improve from next year as supplies remain tight and firms continue to expand capacity, analysts said.
CHIPMAKERS
UMC revenue rises 2.62%
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$19.66 billion for last month, up 2.62 percent from October and 33.52 percent from last year. The increase came as the company continued to benefit from robust market demand, with its 8-inch and 12-inch fabs remaining fully utilized. In the first 11 months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 19.31 percent to NT$192.73 billion from NT$161.53 billion a year earlier, UMC said.
MANUFACTURING
Gudeng sues Entegris
Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Entegris Inc and sought NT$100 million in damages, it said last week. Gudeng has submitted a complaint to the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, alleging that Entegris has used its patent to make and sell EUV pods and front-opening unified pods (FOUP) without its permission, while making more than NT$10 billion in profits, it said in a statement. Entegris said in a separate statement that its FOUP and EUV products do not infringe on Gudeng’s patent and that Gudeng’s patent is invalid.
BANKING
Banks asked to extend relief
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Wednesday last week that it has asked local banks to extend their COVID-19 relief measures to June next year from the end of this year as some people are still having difficulty repaying debts. It is the fourth time that the commission has asked banks to extend the relief programs. People who have difficulty repaying mortgages, car loans, consumer loans or credit card debts can apply to banks to defer their payments for six months at most, the commission said. They can also apply to defer payments multiple times if their finances are still affected by the virus, it said.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are