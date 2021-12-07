Keeping videos to less than a minute is the best way to appeal to social media users in Taiwan, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Monday last week, when it released a survey on the consumption of social media in Taiwan.
Content creators should stick to the “golden minute” rule when creating videos for Taiwanese audiences, because they prefer that length, MIC senior industrial analyst Rosa Chang (張筱祺) said.
The survey asked 1,200 people in Taiwan to select their preferred video length, and 52.6 percent of respondents chose a time that was less than one minute: 26.1 percent preferred videos lasting 30 seconds to one minute, 20.3 percent chose videos lasting 10 to 30 seconds and 6.2 percent opted for videos lasting three to 10 seconds.
Photo: Reuters
Content lasting more than one minute also has an audience, as long as the creator does not overshoot the “golden minute” by too much, Chang said.
The results showed that 33.8 percent of respondents said they preferred videos that lasted one to five minutes.
There was little appetite for videos that last more than five minutes, the results showed. Only 9.3 percent of respondents preferred videos lasting six to 15 minutes, while only 4.2 percent preferred videos lasting longer than 15 minutes.
The results dovetailed with the types of content that Taiwanese prefer: Instagram and Facebook stories, which are produced as one or more 15-second videos, Chang said, adding that the videos have become mainstream content on social media.
Asked about their preferred types of content, stories on Facebook and Instagram were chosen by 37.5 percent of respondents, followed by recorded videos (36.6 percent), livestreaming (31.7 percent), infographics (26.9 percent) and text (26.9 percent).
In terms of text, 49.7 percent of respondents preferred 140 to 280 words, followed by 24.9 percent who preferred succinct updates of 10 words or less.
The results showed that Taiwanese tend to browse personal updates before scrolling lists of news stories, with 55.3 percent of respondents saying that the first thing they do in the morning is to check their Line messages.
Many respondents scrolled through Facebook in the morning (41.6 percent), while others checked online news (26 percent), Instagram (18.1 percent) or Line Today (17.9 percent).
The figures showed that social media has taken over the role of traditional media in people’s lives, the institute said.
Among younger Internet users, Instagram was the most popular app, beating out Line as the preferred social media platform for those aged 18 to 19 and ranking among the top three apps in the 18-to-29 age group.
Younger users have a higher acceptance of online learning and are more adept at getting consumer information and deals online, Chang said.
Businesses should consider the preferences of younger consumers when designing marketing strategies for social media, she added.
The online survey, conducted in the second quarter, received 1,200 valid responses and has a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are