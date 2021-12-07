‘Golden minute’ critical to social media success: MIC

Staff writer, with CNA





Keeping videos to less than a minute is the best way to appeal to social media users in Taiwan, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Monday last week, when it released a survey on the consumption of social media in Taiwan.

Content creators should stick to the “golden minute” rule when creating videos for Taiwanese audiences, because they prefer that length, MIC senior industrial analyst Rosa Chang (張筱祺) said.

The survey asked 1,200 people in Taiwan to select their preferred video length, and 52.6 percent of respondents chose a time that was less than one minute: 26.1 percent preferred videos lasting 30 seconds to one minute, 20.3 percent chose videos lasting 10 to 30 seconds and 6.2 percent opted for videos lasting three to 10 seconds.

A woman with smartphone is pictured in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration on May 25. Photo: Reuters

Content lasting more than one minute also has an audience, as long as the creator does not overshoot the “golden minute” by too much, Chang said.

The results showed that 33.8 percent of respondents said they preferred videos that lasted one to five minutes.

There was little appetite for videos that last more than five minutes, the results showed. Only 9.3 percent of respondents preferred videos lasting six to 15 minutes, while only 4.2 percent preferred videos lasting longer than 15 minutes.

The results dovetailed with the types of content that Taiwanese prefer: Instagram and Facebook stories, which are produced as one or more 15-second videos, Chang said, adding that the videos have become mainstream content on social media.

Asked about their preferred types of content, stories on Facebook and Instagram were chosen by 37.5 percent of respondents, followed by recorded videos (36.6 percent), livestreaming (31.7 percent), infographics (26.9 percent) and text (26.9 percent).

In terms of text, 49.7 percent of respondents preferred 140 to 280 words, followed by 24.9 percent who preferred succinct updates of 10 words or less.

The results showed that Taiwanese tend to browse personal updates before scrolling lists of news stories, with 55.3 percent of respondents saying that the first thing they do in the morning is to check their Line messages.

Many respondents scrolled through Facebook in the morning (41.6 percent), while others checked online news (26 percent), Instagram (18.1 percent) or Line Today (17.9 percent).

The figures showed that social media has taken over the role of traditional media in people’s lives, the institute said.

Among younger Internet users, Instagram was the most popular app, beating out Line as the preferred social media platform for those aged 18 to 19 and ranking among the top three apps in the 18-to-29 age group.

Younger users have a higher acceptance of online learning and are more adept at getting consumer information and deals online, Chang said.

Businesses should consider the preferences of younger consumers when designing marketing strategies for social media, she added.

The online survey, conducted in the second quarter, received 1,200 valid responses and has a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points.