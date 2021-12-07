PharmaEssentia revenue up 435% month-on-month

POSITIVE: PharmaEssentia said it expects its whole-year revenue to be the highest ever, as it has received more than 10 new orders from the US for its blood cancer drug

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$225 million for last month, boosted by increasing sales of its blood cancer drug in Europe, it said.

Revenue was 435 percent higher than a month earlier and 3 percent more than a year earlier, company data showed.

The growth in revenue could be attributed to a stable increase in demand from Europe for PharmaEssentia’s ropeginterferon alfa-2b, or Ropeg, which treats polycythemia vera, a rare type of blood cancer, the company said.

There are about 200,000 people with polycythemia vera in Europe, and the drug costs an average of NT$1 million (US$36,048) per person per year, it added.

For the first 11 months of this year, the company’s cumulative revenue totaled NT$544.25 million, the highest over the period, company data showed.

PharmaEssentia said it expects its revenue to continue increasing this month and its whole-year revenue to reach a record, as it had received more than 10 new orders from the US after it gained marketing approval for the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month.

The company has delivered the drugs to warehouses belonging to third-party logistics firms in the US and would be able to complete the sales after transporting the drugs to the specialty pharmacies and pharma distributors that placed the orders, it said.

PharmaEssentia previously estimated that Besremi, which Ropeg is called in the US, could reach about 100,000 people with polycythemia vera in the US. There are 160,000 people in the US who have the cancer.

Besremi is the first medication the FDA has approved for adult patients with polycythemia vera and for any patients regardless of their previous treatment, as well as the first interferon therapy specifically approved for polycythemia vera, PharmaEssentia said.

The company has an upbeat outlook for next year, expecting sales in South Korea to grow, it said.

It obtained South Korean marketing approval for the drug in October.