A total of 3,389 homes were foreclosed in the first 10 months of this year, down 20.3 percent year-on-year and the lowest number ever recorded for the period, as distressed properties dwindled due to excessive liquidity and low interest rates, analysts said yesterday.
Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) lead researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said the results did not surprise her because Taiwan’s property market was resilient during the local COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to a healthy economy, low borrowing costs and ample liquidity.
“Low interest rates help avert cash strain — the main reason for sell-offs,” Lang said, adding that homeowners who need cash have little difficulty finding buyers in the existing-home market, which would account for the sharp drop in supply in the foreclosed market.
The decline in foreclosures reflects better financial planning by homeowners and affirms the health of the property market, Lang added.
The number of foreclosed homes reported in New Taipei City dropped the most at 34.8 percent to 583 units, followed by Taipei with a decline of 31 percent to 420 units and Taichung with a drop of 29.5 percent to 285 units, government data showed.
Foreclosed homes in Kaohsiung declined 27.8 percent to 372 units, while Taoyuan and Tainan dropped 23.9 percent and 16.1 percent to 440 and 285 units respectively.
Concerns about inflation helped speed up property transactions this year, and soaring building material prices definitely help fuel the unease, Lang said.
Housing prices have increased across Taiwan for the past two years, even though the central bank tightened credit controls several times, the Ministry of Finance implemented stricter property tax terms and the Ministry of Interior banned transfers of presale projects prior to their formal release.
Authorities are considering further macro-prudential measures, including tax hikes for multiple homeowners.
Buying interest even increased for luxury housing in Taipei, where rising prices have scared away buyers over the past few years, Lang said.
Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), chief researcher at H&B Realty Co (住商不動產), said the foreclosed market is lacking in information transparency, which is why the average buyer would rather stay on the sidelines.
Properties in popular locations that are priced lower than market rates would attract multiple bidders who could push up their prices until they are not a bargain at all, Hsu said.
People interested in buying foreclosed homes should do some research before taking action, she added.
