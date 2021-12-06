MediaTek to invest US$3.3bn in low-power tech

‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of

By Lisa Wang