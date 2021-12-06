The number of housing transactions in Kaohsiung rose to a six-year high last month after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) announced its plan to build a wafer fab in the southern city, data compiled by Taiwan’s six special municipalities showed on Wednesday.
Transactions of homes and commercial real estate totaled 4,715 units, up 15.6 percent from a month earlier and up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
The growth in Kaohsiung topped that of the other five municipalities.
Photo: CNA
Lin Chia-fu (林家福), who heads a Kaohsiung outlet of Taiwan Reality Co (台灣房屋), said that TSMC’s investment is expected to lead to a large number of job openings that would attract technology professionals, likely resulting in increased housing sales and rental deals.
TSMC is to build a new fab on a plot formerly used by a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil supplier CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) in Nanzih District (楠梓), the chipmaker said.
Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin next year and mass production would start in 2024, TSMC said.
Analysts said that there had been rumors of such a plan for some time, prompting home buyers and property investors to increasingly acquire real estate in Kaohsiung even before the announcement.
With the presence of TSMC, Kaohsiung is expected to transform itself from an industrial city into a high-tech hub, Lin said.
Last month, transactions of residential and commercial property in the six special municipalities totaled 25,954 units, up 9 percent from a month earlier and up 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the statistics showed.
Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) research manager Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said the property market continued to benefit from low interest rates and concerns over inflation pressure, prompting Taiwanese to put their investment focus on the real-estate market.
Taipei registered 2,711 transactions, up 10.8 percent from a month earlier, but down 17.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Transactions in New Taipei City stood at 7,113 units, up 10.7 percent from a month earlier and up 17.6 percent from a year earlier, it showed.
Taoyuan registered 4,426 transactions, little changed from a month earlier, but up 3.5 percent from a year earlier, it showed.
Transactions in Taichung stood at 4,762 units, up 8.8 percent from a month earlier, but down 8.3 percent from a year earlier, it showed.
Sales in Tainan stood at 2,227 units, up 8.2 percent from a month earlier and up 7.7 percent from a year earlier, it showed.
H&B Business Group (住商不動產) research department head Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said the local property market is expected to get a boost from ample liquidity.
Hsu forecast that residential and commercial property transactions would top 350,000 units in Taiwan this year, compared with 326,589 last year.
UNSTABLE? Downplaying geopolitical concerns, Mark Liu said that Taiwan can help usher in a bright, new era for the chip industry with its tech and manufacturing skills There are probably not many people who believe that Taiwan is unstable because of geopolitical factors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday in Taipei in response to comments by Intel’s top executive. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Wednesday told the Fortune Brainstorm Tech summit in California that the US government should support a sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the US, in part because “Taiwan is not a stable place.” With China sending 27 military warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Sunday, Gelsinger asked: Does that “make you more comfortable or less if you’re now
Toyota Motor Corp is to launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD Co (比亞迪) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources said. Two of the four people with knowledge of the matter described the car as an electric holy grail for Toyota, which has struggled for years to come up with a small electric vehicle (EV) that is competitive on cost in China and does not compromise on comfort. The sources said the breakthrough was chiefly down to BYD’s less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade batteries and its
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas A/S yesterday said it has invested NT$1 billion (US$36.07 million) in its local supply chain to supply components for its 9.5 megawatt (MW) V174 turbine. The project has helped created 1,500 jobs, including 150 jobs by Vestas itself, Vestas country manager Alex Robertson said. The turbine is to be used in four offshore wind farm projects for a total of 123 wind turbine generators, or 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity, he said. “This is localization like I’ve never seen before,” Robertson told a media briefing in Taipei. Vestas highlighted 10 Taiwanese supply chain partners that are