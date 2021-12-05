The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on Friday as global equities and bond yields fell on fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has resulted in renewed restrictions in parts of the world, and concerns about possible aggressive action by the US Federal Reserve to curb surging inflation.
“Volatility remains the norm in recent weeks amid changing outlooks on monetary policy, inflation worries and now the Omicron uncertainties,” Action Economics LLC said in a blog on the market.
The US dollar reversed gains to trade little changed on the day after the release of a weaker-than-expected US jobs report, which still included positive revisions for previous months and solid details about the labor market.
Market participants viewed the payrolls report as not really altering the Fed’s plan to accelerate tapering of its asset purchases and possibly raise interest rates multiple times next year despite the Omicron threat.
US non-farm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, the US Department of Labor reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 550,000 jobs.
October’s job growth was revised up to 546,000 positions from the initial estimate of 531,000, and September’s jump was increased to 379,000 from 321,000, for a net 82,000 two-month gain.
The US unemployment rate also dropped to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent, its lowest level since February last year.
“Despite today’s mixed payrolls report, we think the bigger picture remains that sustained inflationary pressures in the US are likely to support faster policy normalization by the Fed and keep the dollar strong,” Capital Economics markets economist Jonathan Petersen said.
Federal funds rate futures, which track short-term interest rate expectations, late on Friday priced in a 74 percent chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate by May next year.
That probability was as high as 86 percent following the release of the jobs report.
The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 percent to 96.161, up 0.14 percent from a week earlier.
Petersen said the dollar’s value reflected the “offsetting effects of rising short-term yields in the US, particularly after chair [Jerome] Powell’s [hawkish] comments to Congress on Wednesday, and falling long-term yields amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant.”
Against the yen, the US dollar dropped 0.4 percent to ￥112.75. Versus the Swiss franc, it slid 0.2 percent to SF0.9179.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at US$1.1307.
Also on Friday, the US Treasury released its semi-annual currency report, which singled out Vietnam and Taiwan as countries that continued to exceed its thresholds for possible currency manipulation and enhanced analysis under a 2015 US trade law.
However, it refrained from formally calling them manipulators.
The currencies of the countries mentioned — the Vietnamese dong and New Taiwan dollar — showed little reaction to the report.
The NT dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.043 to close at NT$27.723, up 0.4 percent from a week earlier.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
