Wall St down on Fed angst, Omicron

INVESTOR NERVES: The CBOE Market Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, closed at 30.67, but moved above 35 in afternoon trading for the first time since January

Reuters





Wall Street’s major indices closed lower on Friday, with the NASDAQ leading the declines as investors bet that a solid jobs report would not slow the US Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of support, all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

After opening higher, Wall Street spent the rest of the session in the doldrums and an elevated volatility index highlighted investor anxiety.

The US Department of Labor’s report, released before the session opened, showed that while nonfarm job growth last month rose less than expected, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent, its lowest since February last year and wages increased.

Separately, a measure of US services industry activity hit a record high last month.

Both sets of data appeared to influence investor expectations for the Fed’s next move toward tightening its policy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said that the central bank would consider a faster winding down of its bond-buying program, prompting speculation that interest rate hikes would also be brought forward.

“There’s not enough in the jobs report to dissuade the Fed from accelerating the taper and [it] leaves the door open for a quicker rate hike than the market might have been anticipating,” Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick said.

He also pointed to concerns that Omicron appeared to be spreading faster than the Delta variant, the last most prevalent version of SARS-CoV-2.

The number of countries reporting Omicron cases kept rising on Friday, but there was still little clarity on the severity of the disease or the level of protection provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 34,580.08, the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,538.43 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 295.85 points, or 1.92 percent, to 15,085.47.

The S&P, the Dow and the NASDAQ all registered declines for a week in which they swung wildly from day to day as investors reacted to Omicron news and Powell’s comments.

The S&P declined 1.22 percent, while the NASDAQ fell 2.62 percent, both posting their second straight week of losses. The Dow dropped 0.91 percent — its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

In a clear indication of investor nerves, Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE Market Volatility Index, went above 35 in afternoon trading for the first time since late January.

However, it pared some gains to close up 9.7 points at 30.67.

Meanwhile the S&P sector outperformers were defensive sectors consumer staples, closing up 1.4 percent, and utilities, adding 1 percent, followed by healthcare, which climbed 0.25 percent.

By the end of the session, consumer discretionary, down 1.8 percent, was the biggest loser, followed by technology, which fell 1.65 percent.

Decliners included heavyweights such as Tesla Inc, down 6 percent, and Nvidia Corp, down 4 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.68-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 3.39-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 15 new highs and 682 new lows.

On US exchanges 13.8 billion shares changed hands compared with the 11.52 billion average for the past 20 sessions.