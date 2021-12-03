Innolux forecasts price rebound

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said that TV panel prices would likely bottom out next quarter, as stronger-than-expected TV sales during the holiday season are depleting inventory and paving the path for a rebound in the middle of next year.

“We have heard good news lately. TV sales during China’s Singles’ Day shopping season looked good. In the US and Europe, TV sales also rose during the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays,” Innolux president James Yang (楊柱祥) said.

Aside from strong TV sales, corporate demand for panels used in information technology devices such as PCs outpaced supply, the company said.

Innolux Corp president James Yang, left, and InnoCare Optoelectronics Corp president Eric Lee attend the Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times.

Resilient panel sales have driven down supply-chain inventory to healthy levels, Yang said, adding that it is also a positive sign that panel prices are stabilizing amid improving demand.

With global logistics issues expected to ease, there is a ray of hope that the industry will recover in the second quarter of next year, he said, but added that the development would depend on the global response to the emerging Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Separately, InnoCare Optoelectronics Corp (睿生光電), an X-ray detector supplier that is 58 percent owned by Innolux, yesterday gave a robust business outlook for next year, as most countries, especially emerging economies, are increasing spending on medical devices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects that the global medical materials and devices market would next year grow by 5 to 10 percent from this year, InnoCare president Eric Lee (李志聖) said, adding that the firm’s revenue is expected to grow faster than its global peers.

InnoCare shares are traded on the Emerging Stock Board, after the company was spun off from Innolux about three years ago.

The company aims to debut its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in the second half of next year, it said.

InnoCare’s revenue declined 26 percent to about NT$1 billion (US$36.02 million) in the first half of this year, from NT$1.35 billion last year, company data showed.

Net profit fell about 10 percent to NT$97.57 million in the first two quarters of this year from NT$108.46 million a year earlier, the data showed.

Earnings per share dropped to NT$3.06 from NT$3.41, it showed.