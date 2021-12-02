World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SEMICONDUCTORS

AWS unveils custom chips

Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. The company released the third generation of its Graviton chip, which is designed to compete with central processors from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, while a new class of chip called Trainium, which is designed to train machine learning computer models and would compete against chips from Nvidia, would soon be available to its customers, it said. AWS expects it to train machine learning models at a cost that is 40 percent lower than Nvidia’s flagship chip.

AEROSPACE

Musk talks SpaceX risk

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that a potential bankruptcy at the company in the event of a severe global recession would be “unlikely,” but not impossible. He was replying to an article about a memo he sent to SpaceX employees in which he said the company could face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if its Raptor rocket engine problems are not fixed. Musk replied with a simple “yes” to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on its Starship and Starlink projects.

BANKING

Citigroup picks bidder

Citigroup Inc has chosen Union Bank of the Philippines as its preferred bidder to acquire its consumer banking assets in the Southeast Asian country, people familiar with the matter said. Citigroup and Union Bank plan to continue to negotiate the terms and structure of a deal with the goal of reaching an agreement over the coming weeks, the people said. A potential sale could value the assets at about US$1 billion, they said, adding that other bidders remain interested.

APPAREL

Investcorp to sell Dainese

Investcorp is gearing up to sell Italian motorcycle clothing brand Dainese in a deal that could value the 49-year firm, favored by motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, at about 750 million euros (US$850 million), a source familiar with the matter said. The Bahrain-based private equity firm has hired Lazard Ltd to launch a sales process for the company at the start of next year, the source said. Investcorp, which took control of Dainese in 2014 for 130 million euros, aims to cash out for about 750 million euros, and if successful, it could make almost six times its money from the sale.

INTERNET

Meta ordered to sell Giphy

Britain’s antitrust watchdog has ordered Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc to sell Giphy, the first time a global regulator has forced a Big Tech firm to unwind a completed deal, and a turnaround after years of being allowed to swallow up smaller rivals with virtually no pushback. The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that last year’s US$315 million tie-up with the GIF search engine would reduce competition between social media platforms, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The company would be able to appeal the decision to the British Competition Appeal Tribunal where it would be heard as a judicial review. If Meta accepts the CMA’s ruling it would have to find a suitable buyer that would be vetted by the regulator.