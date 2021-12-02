SEMICONDUCTORS
AWS unveils custom chips
Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), on Tuesday introduced two new custom computing chips aimed at helping its customers beat the cost of using chips from Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp. The company released the third generation of its Graviton chip, which is designed to compete with central processors from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, while a new class of chip called Trainium, which is designed to train machine learning computer models and would compete against chips from Nvidia, would soon be available to its customers, it said. AWS expects it to train machine learning models at a cost that is 40 percent lower than Nvidia’s flagship chip.
AEROSPACE
Musk talks SpaceX risk
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that a potential bankruptcy at the company in the event of a severe global recession would be “unlikely,” but not impossible. He was replying to an article about a memo he sent to SpaceX employees in which he said the company could face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if its Raptor rocket engine problems are not fixed. Musk replied with a simple “yes” to a tweet about the Raptor production issue being the biggest potential bottleneck while the company is spending huge amounts on its Starship and Starlink projects.
BANKING
Citigroup picks bidder
Citigroup Inc has chosen Union Bank of the Philippines as its preferred bidder to acquire its consumer banking assets in the Southeast Asian country, people familiar with the matter said. Citigroup and Union Bank plan to continue to negotiate the terms and structure of a deal with the goal of reaching an agreement over the coming weeks, the people said. A potential sale could value the assets at about US$1 billion, they said, adding that other bidders remain interested.
APPAREL
Investcorp to sell Dainese
Investcorp is gearing up to sell Italian motorcycle clothing brand Dainese in a deal that could value the 49-year firm, favored by motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, at about 750 million euros (US$850 million), a source familiar with the matter said. The Bahrain-based private equity firm has hired Lazard Ltd to launch a sales process for the company at the start of next year, the source said. Investcorp, which took control of Dainese in 2014 for 130 million euros, aims to cash out for about 750 million euros, and if successful, it could make almost six times its money from the sale.
INTERNET
Meta ordered to sell Giphy
Britain’s antitrust watchdog has ordered Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc to sell Giphy, the first time a global regulator has forced a Big Tech firm to unwind a completed deal, and a turnaround after years of being allowed to swallow up smaller rivals with virtually no pushback. The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that last year’s US$315 million tie-up with the GIF search engine would reduce competition between social media platforms, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The company would be able to appeal the decision to the British Competition Appeal Tribunal where it would be heard as a judicial review. If Meta accepts the CMA’s ruling it would have to find a suitable buyer that would be vetted by the regulator.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its