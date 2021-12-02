Global airlines brace for volatility brought by Omicron variant

Reuters, SYDNEY and CHICAGO





Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and to rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts said.

Fitch Ratings said it had lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for this year and next year, with the emergence of new variants like Omicron highlighting the likelihood that conditions would remain volatile for airlines.

“It feels a little bit like we are back to where we were a year ago and that’s not a great prospect for the industry and beyond,” Deidre Fulton, a partner at consultancy MIDAS Aviation, said at an industry Webinar yesterday.

Omicron’s impact would vary by country and region due to each government’s response and the diverse nature of global airlines, as well as their business models.

Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc yesterday suspended new reservations for international flights arriving into Japan until the end of this month, as the country tightens border controls.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空), which lacks a domestic market and is operating at only 10 percent of pre-pandemic capacity, said it was too early to assess Omicron’s impact on demand.

Airlines in countries with large, strong domestic markets, such as the US, China and Russia, are better shielded from the greater uncertainties of international travel.

An analysis by UBS shows US carriers have not yet changed their scheduled capacity, which is running at 87 percent of 2019 levels this month and is expected to reach 92 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity next month.

Travel booking Web site Kayak said international travel searches from the US were down only 5 percent on Sunday — a stark contrast to a 26 percent fall in searches from Britain, which had tightened testing requirements for arrivals.

Major European airlines are far more dependent on international travel than their US counterparts, placing them more at risk of fallout from the Omicron variant.

Airlines globally have been more agile about quickly adjusting their schedules and destinations during the pandemic and that is expected to continue, said John Grant, chief analyst at travel data firm OAG.