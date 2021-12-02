Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and to rely more on domestic markets where possible, analysts said.
Fitch Ratings said it had lowered its global passenger traffic forecasts for this year and next year, with the emergence of new variants like Omicron highlighting the likelihood that conditions would remain volatile for airlines.
“It feels a little bit like we are back to where we were a year ago and that’s not a great prospect for the industry and beyond,” Deidre Fulton, a partner at consultancy MIDAS Aviation, said at an industry Webinar yesterday.
Omicron’s impact would vary by country and region due to each government’s response and the diverse nature of global airlines, as well as their business models.
Japan Airlines Co and ANA Holdings Inc yesterday suspended new reservations for international flights arriving into Japan until the end of this month, as the country tightens border controls.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空), which lacks a domestic market and is operating at only 10 percent of pre-pandemic capacity, said it was too early to assess Omicron’s impact on demand.
Airlines in countries with large, strong domestic markets, such as the US, China and Russia, are better shielded from the greater uncertainties of international travel.
An analysis by UBS shows US carriers have not yet changed their scheduled capacity, which is running at 87 percent of 2019 levels this month and is expected to reach 92 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity next month.
Travel booking Web site Kayak said international travel searches from the US were down only 5 percent on Sunday — a stark contrast to a 26 percent fall in searches from Britain, which had tightened testing requirements for arrivals.
Major European airlines are far more dependent on international travel than their US counterparts, placing them more at risk of fallout from the Omicron variant.
Airlines globally have been more agile about quickly adjusting their schedules and destinations during the pandemic and that is expected to continue, said John Grant, chief analyst at travel data firm OAG.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its