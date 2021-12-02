Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new 5G smartphone chip for premium Android phones, aiming to deliver a better connectivity, photography, artificial intelligence, gaming, audio and security experience for users.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, released at Qualcomm’s annual tech summit in Hawaii, supports millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6-gigahertz technologies.
It also upgrades key features such as 8K HDR video capture on smartphones, the company based in San Diego, California, said.
Qualcomm expects new smartphones featuring the chip to hit the market by the end of this year.
Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and HTC Corp (宏達電), China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Honor Terminal Co (榮耀), and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co are among more than 20 vendors worldwide that would use the chip in their new premium phones, it said.
MEDIATEK
The new chip is made by Samsung Electronics Co using 4-nanometer technology. It competes with MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) newly released 5G chip, Dimensity 9000.
MediaTek’s new chip is made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), also using 4-nanometer technology, but it only supports 5G low-frequency bands technology.
The company aims to introduce its first 5G chip supporting mmWave technology in the second half of next year.
The Hsinchu-based company plans to ramp up production of the new chip in the first quarter next year, with all major smartphone vendors in China having signed up to use the chip in new high-end models, it said.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its