Qualcomm unveils 5G smartphone chip

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new 5G smartphone chip for premium Android phones, aiming to deliver a better connectivity, photography, artificial intelligence, gaming, audio and security experience for users.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, released at Qualcomm’s annual tech summit in Hawaii, supports millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6-gigahertz technologies.

It also upgrades key features such as 8K HDR video capture on smartphones, the company based in San Diego, California, said.

Qualcomm expects new smartphones featuring the chip to hit the market by the end of this year.

Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and HTC Corp (宏達電), China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Honor Terminal Co (榮耀), and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co are among more than 20 vendors worldwide that would use the chip in their new premium phones, it said.

MEDIATEK

The new chip is made by Samsung Electronics Co using 4-nanometer technology. It competes with MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) newly released 5G chip, Dimensity 9000.

MediaTek’s new chip is made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), also using 4-nanometer technology, but it only supports 5G low-frequency bands technology.

The company aims to introduce its first 5G chip supporting mmWave technology in the second half of next year.

The Hsinchu-based company plans to ramp up production of the new chip in the first quarter next year, with all major smartphone vendors in China having signed up to use the chip in new high-end models, it said.