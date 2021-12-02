Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) has set a target of raising electric scooter sales five-fold to 15,000 units next year, from an estimated 3,000 units this year, thanks to the extension of a government subsidy for electric scooter purchases and a broader distribution network.
Kwang Yang has been selling gasoline-powered scooters for more than 50 years under the KYMCO brand, while the company’s fully-owned Ionex Taiwan Co (台灣光捷) is responsible for building and selling Ionex-brand electric scooters.
“The company was greatly affected by the [COVID-19] pandemic from April, when we started deploying our distribution network. The sales of Ionex scooters started an upswing from the end of August. We believe the growth will carry through December,” Ionex Taiwan chief marketing officer Johnson Lin (林振盛) said on the sidelines of a news conference in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店).
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
Ionex has a 5 percent share of the market and expects sales momentum to further rise next year, as it looks to boost its distribution network to 100 from about 30 this year, Lin said.
The government’s extension of a subsidy for electric scooter purchases to next year is an important incentive for the industry, which faces heavy spending on battery development and battery swapping stations deployment, he said.
The company has installed 709 battery swapping stations so far and is on track to hit 1,000 units by the end of the year, he said.
As of Tuesday, Ionex had sold 1,969 electric scooters this year, compared with market leader Gogoro Inc’s (睿能) 63,383 units, government data showed.
Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰) was next with 7,228 units, followed by China Motor Corp (中華汽車) with 2,048 units, the data showed.
Gogoro operates more than 2,100 battery swapping stations in the nation, and aims to add 583 battery swapping points at CPC, Corp Taiwan’s (中油) service stations by the end of this year.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) shares have jumped 80.56 percent since the company obtained a US polycythemia vera (PV) drug license for its new interferon drug Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) on Nov. 12. Shares on Friday closed at NT$195 in Taipei trading, up from the stock’s closing price of NT$108 on Nov. 12. PV is a rare, chronic and life-threatening blood cancer linked to a stem cell mutation in the bone marrow that results in an overproduction of blood cells and places sufferers at risk of having a blood clot, stroke or heart attack. PharmaEssentia is preparing to make Besremi available in the US in the
‘OUT IN FRONT’: The new investment is part of MediaTek’s bid to expand revenue by 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is to continue investing in the development of low-power technologies to maintain its leading position in the industry over the next 10 years, the Hsinchu-based chip designer said yesterday. This year, it would allocate US$3.3 billion to the research and development of technologies related to high-performance computing, low power and advanced chip packaging, MediaTek said. The investment is part of the chip designer’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and boost revenue. MediaTek aims to expand revenue by about 15 percent over the next three years from an estimated US$17 billion this year. “We are definitely out in front of
The US$410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. However, this invention of two Panasonic Corp engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties. The two women led the creation of a spin-off company, Gifmo Co, to sell the specialized steam cooker, which they say can turn fried chicken soft enough to be sliced with a potato chip. The machine works by first cutting into food with a series of blades and then subjecting it to extremely high pressure at a temperature of 120°C,
Ginko International Co (金可國際), the nation’s biggest maker of contact lenses, yesterday said that its board of directors approved a takeover bid of NT$27.18 billion (US$976.43 million) by Glamor Vision Ltd and its subsidiary Glamor International Ltd. The Glamor offer was to buy all 97.07 million Ginko shares for NT$280 each, Ginko said in statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represents a premium of 38.61 percent compared with Ginko’s closing price of NT$202 on Thursday. After the transaction, Ginko would become a private company, with all shares delisted from Taipei Exchange, the statement said. The firm’s global headquarters in Taichung and its