High food costs to stay: Rabobank

RECORD HIGHS: A Rabobank report said that inflation in the agricultural sector is not just ‘temporary,’ due to bad weather, supply disruptions and labor shortages

Bloomberg





Food prices are likely to stay near record highs next year due to people stocking up, high energy and shipping prices, adverse weather and a strong US dollar, Rabobank said in a report.

“Inflation in this space is almost certainly not just ‘temporary,’” Carlos Mera and other analysts wrote.

Next year “will likely bring fewer COVID-related disruptions, but when it comes to agricultural commodity prices, any sense of normalcy looks unlikely,” they added.

A UN index that tracks staples is at a decade-high as the food supply chain has been hit by bad weather, supply disruptions and labor shortages.

That has spurred inflation around the world, causing a headache for central bankers and governments.

Disruptions and prices should ease next year, but only slightly, Rabobank said, adding that high food prices might lead to social upheaval.

“Social discontent is already being felt in a few countries, and more is likely to come in 2022,” it said.

Compared with existing prices, Rabobank had the most optimistic outlook on sugar, cocoa and corn, while it expected energy prices to support corn and sugar next year.

Wheat prices are expected to continue to climb in the first half of the next year, before subsiding in the second half, as demand for feed wheat drops, Rabobank added.

A slump in cocoa production due to poor weather would support the market, Rabobank said.